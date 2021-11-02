U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,600.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,774.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,862.00
    -32.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,355.90
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    +0.31 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5530
    -0.4450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,408.54
    +1,408.09 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,545.84
    +82.33 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.65
    -39.97 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Rune Labs and Medtronic Partner to Evaluate Use of Medtronic BrainSense™ Data in Rune's Software for Precision Neurology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One thousand patients with Parkinson's disease will be monitored over a 12-month period to evaluate integration of data in a clinical setting

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rune Labs, a company using aggregated brain data to empower the development and delivery of precision medicines for neurological and psychiatric diseases, and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced a new project designed to better understand the effects of neurostimulation in order to improve patient care. This collaboration will use Rune's proprietary software platform to integrate, analyze, and display data captured from Medtronic's Percept™ PC Neurostimulator, along with data from the StrivePD Apple Watch application and other sources. The Medtronic Percept™ PC Neurostimulator with BrainSense™ technology* is the first and only complete Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system able to chronically capture and record brain signals while delivering therapy to patients with neurologic disorders associated with Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and epilepsy.

(PRNewsfoto/Rune Labs)
(PRNewsfoto/Rune Labs)

Rune's software platform will deliver data from Medtronic's neurostimulation device to participating clinicians in a unique and objective way to support patient-specific treatment decisions. This includes the continuous monitoring of local field potentials (LFPs) a million times smaller than DBS stimulation pulses that can correlate with Parkinson's disease symptoms, giving doctors data that may guide treatment. Rune's software will also integrate data from additional sources, including a patient wearable, patient-reported symptoms and medication dosing, and provide participating clinicians with the ability to access a holistic view of all of this data.

"Neuromodulation devices are adding to the large pool of brain data available, but there has been limited progress in utilizing this data to directly impact Parkinson's disease treatment," said Brian Pepin, founder and CEO, Rune Labs. "By leveraging our software to incorporate LFP data collected from the Medtronic PerceptTM PC neurostimulator, we can provide participating doctors with novel clinical information to support personalized patient care. This collaboration represents progress in the neuromodulation space, which currently lags behind fields such as cardiology and diabetes in terms of both objective data utilization and remote patient monitoring."

"We are always looking for opportunities to better serve patients, and Rune's platform is an ideal vehicle to further our understanding of clinically beneficial roles for BrainSense data," says Rob Raike, PhD, Distinguished Scientist, Medtronic. "With the rise of virtual medicine prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, remote patient monitoring with objective data has become a critical need. By adding BrainSense data to the Rune platform as part of this project, we are taking an important step towards improving decision support options for clinicians caring for DBS patients. We believe this will offer unique insights to how patients are experiencing and responding to their DBS therapy and medical therapies in real-world environments."

Under the terms of the project, Rune Labs will provide access to the Rune software platform to a select number of DBS centers. The plan includes up to 1,000 patients with Parkinson's disease implanted with a Percept PC neurostimulator. Each patient will be monitored using the integrated software platform over a 12-month period. Patients can use Rune's StrivePD software application on the Apple Watch, while clinicians use the Rune clinical dashboard to monitor and review patient data.

About Rune Labs
Rune Labs, Inc. is empowering the development of precision medicines for Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative disorders by using its software platform to make brain data useful at scale. We partner with academic collaborators to optimize clinical care for patients and with biopharma and medtech companies to enable the development of targeted treatments for patients with brain diseases. www.runelabs.io

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

*The sensing feature of the Percept™ PC device is intended for use in patients receiving DBS where chronically recorded bioelectric data may provide useful, objective information regarding patient clinical status. Signal may not be present or measurable in all patients. Clinical benefits of brain sensing have not been established.

Rune Labs:
runelabs@consortpartners.com

Medtronic Contacts:

Lindsey Dickinson
Public Relations
+1-612-518-4244

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

Medtronic
Medtronic
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rune-labs-and-medtronic-partner-to-evaluate-use-of-medtronic-brainsense-data-in-runes-software-for-precision-neurology-301413744.html

SOURCE Rune Labs

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Ani Pharma Rockets After Winning FDA Approval To Revive Old Merck Drug

    Ani Pharmaceuticals won a sweeping FDA approval on Monday, leading the pharmaceutical stock to a nearly two-year high.

  • Moderna Dives As FDA Delays Covid Vaccine In Teens To Investigate 'Rare' Side Effect

    Moderna stock toppled Monday after the FDA delayed authorizing its Covid vaccine in teens, citing the risk for myocarditis.

  • Woman gets $688.35 ER bill for spending 7 hours in the waiting room — without being treated

    The woman says Emory Healthcare told her, 'You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.’

  • Weed withdrawal: More than half of people using medical cannabis for pain experience withdrawal symptoms

    The use of cannabis, though safer than many other drugs, is not entirely without risk. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file CC BY-ND In stark contrast to the overblown fears portrayed during decades past, these days, most people think cannabis is relatively harmless. While weed is indeed less dangerous than some other drugs, it is not without risks. In a study published Jan. 5, my colleagues and I found that 59% percent of people using medical cannabis for chronic pain experienced moderate to severe

  • UPDATE 3-White House says 15 mln COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week

    The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday. Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, a move back through to $0.00008 levels would bring $0.00010 levels into play. A move back through the day’s pivot would be key, however.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The CDC Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • If Your Fish Tastes Like This, Throw It Away Immediately, CDC Says

    Eating fish as part of a well-rounded diet has a long list of health benefits. Beyond being lean and protein-rich, fish is high in brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids and teeming with vitamins and minerals. Yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there's one major downside to eating fish—the risk of contracting fish poisoning caused by contamination. In particular, there's one type of fish poisoning that can lead to serious symptoms and, in rare cases, hospitalizat

  • The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID. 1 How Symptoms Are Changing In the first waves of the pandemic, cough, shortness of breath, and the loss of taste or sm

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling and hitting his head

    The statement said a CT scan and other tests "came back normal."

  • Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

    Cigarette smoking is the leading cause in preventable disease and death in the U.S., according to the CDC.

  • COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped

    Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. “We are not waiting on the operations and logistics,” said coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients. On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children.

  • Health care plagued by new supply chain shortages

    From medications to gloves to crutches, the strains of the global supply chain are hitting U.S. health care hard.Why it matters: Shortages of health care supplies can quickly jump from a nuisance to a life-or-death proposition. They indicate serious vulnerabilities in the U.S. health care supply chain.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: After seeing major supply shortages for protective equipment and ventilators in the early months of the pan

  • Russia counts cost of missteps, vaccine refusals as COVID tide keeps rising

    Ambulance attendant Roman Stebakov has come face-to-face with COVID-19 many times - but he'd rather take his chances with the disease than get himself injected with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Their attitudes help explain why the first nation in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine - and then export it to more than 70 countries - is struggling to inoculate its own population and has racked up record 24-hour death tolls on 21 days in the past month. In conversations with Reuters, doctors and officials reeled off a host of factors that have fed the spread of the disease and forced Russia to revert to its tightest restrictions since the early months of the pandemic.

  • Many employers are offering new and better benefits—how to choose the right ones for next year

    It's open enrollment season. While you may see rising out-of-pocket health costs through your employer coverage, you may be in for a few pleasant surprises, too.

  • Here's Why Ani Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    The company reported positive third-quarter earnings, and the FDA granted approval for its generic version of Acthar Gel.

  • Twin stress: What happens to a woman’s heart when she takes on too much at work and home?

    It doesn’t take a scientist to tell us that working hard while caring for a family can be highly stressful, but a new study reveals the true health cost to women’s hearts of trying to do both well.

  • Long Covid: What to Know About Lingering Symptoms of a Covid-19 Infection

    Scientists, physicians and patients have dubbed the condition long Covid. The World Health Organization in October defined long Covid as a condition in people with a probable or confirmed case of Covid-19 three months previously, with symptoms that last at least two months and can’t be explained by another diagnosis. The symptoms can range from mild to debilitating, and the Biden administration has said some Americans dealing with long Covid may have a disability under civil-rights laws protecting them from discrimination.