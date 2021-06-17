'RuneScape' opens up to everyone on iOS and Android

Publisher Jagex announced earlier this year that RuneScape would come out of early access on mobile sometime this summer. Starting today, anyone can dive into the long-running MMORPG on iOS and Android.

RuneScape is free-to-play, though subscribers get access to more quests, skills and other extras. You can check out the membership for free with a seven-day trial. The mobile versions support cross-play and cross-progression with PC, so you can hop between platforms and continue where you left off.

Note that this isn't Old School RuneScape, a version based on a build from 2007. That's been available on iOS and Android since 2018. This is the full-blown RuneScape that Jagex has been constantly updating for the last 20 years.

There's a clear appetite for RuneScape on iOS and Android. More than 1.8 million players pre-registered for those versions, which have a mobile-friendly user interface with revamped menus, icons, text and textures. Combat mechanics have also been tweaked for iOS and Android.

You can download RuneScape from the App Store or Google Play Store. The app is available in English, French, German and Brazilian Portuguese.