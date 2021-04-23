U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,182.57
    +47.59 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,040.77
    +224.87 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,034.93
    +216.52 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.56
    +39.94 (+1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.97
    +0.54 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0073 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    +0.0110 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9370
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,736.05
    -5,233.67 (-9.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,140.59
    +16.69 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

'RuneScape' is heading to iOS and Android this summer

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

RuneScape is making its way to mobile devices this summer. Although the classic MMORPG has been in early access on iOS and Android for a while, it'll open up to everyone within the next few months. RuneScape will remain free-to-play, with extra skills, quests and other perks for paying subscribers.

Publisher Jagex says the game had more than 2.1 million installs on mobile during early access. It also hit a record-high number of subscribers last year, with more than 1.2 million. So, while RuneScape is over two decades old, the franchise still has a thriving user base that's seemingly ready to play while on the go.

If you're an existing RuneScape player, you'll be pleased to know there's cross-play and cross-progression support with the PC version. You'll have access to all of your quests, characters, equipment and so on. Jagex has revamped RuneScape's UI for mobile and given it a visual and operational overhaul. It redesigned the menus, icons, text and textures, and refined the combat mechanics for mobile users.

You can now pre-order RuneScape on iOS and pre-register on Android. If enough people do so, Jagex will unlock some exclusive cosmetic items.

It won't be the first time the RuneScape franchise has landed on iOS and Android. In 2018, Jagex released Old School Runescape, which is based on a 2007 build, on mobile. It also supports cross-play with the PC version.

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube adds more video quality settings to its mobile apps

    'Data saver' and 'higher picture quality' modes have arrived.

  • Yoto is a podcast and audiobook machine built for kids

    Kids can enjoy audiobooks and podcasts too thanks to the child-friendly Yoto Player and its library.

  • Volkswagen's ID.4 will race in the Mexican 1000 Rally

    When the Mexican 1000 Rally kicks off on April 25th, Volkswagen's new ID.4 SUV will be one of the cars competing in the grueling 1,141-mile off-road race.

  • Apple faces lawsuit over its iTunes 'buy' button

    Apple is facing a putative class action lawsuit for allegedly misleading consumers by telling them they can 'buy' media on its iTunes store.

  • This week's best deals: $100 off the Mac Mini M1 and more

    This week's best tech deals include $100 off the Apple Mac Mini M1, $100 off the latest MacBook Air M1 and 20 percent off the Google WiFi system.

  • Valorant's new 'Breeze' map whisks you to the Bermuda Triangle

    'Valorant' Episode 2 Act 3 is launching on April 27 with a new map, skinline and battlepass.

  • Spotify might counter Apple with its own podcast subscription service

    Spotify may reportedly launch paid podcast subscriptions next week, offering an answer to Apple's just-launched feature.

  • Apple's podcast subscriptions are good for business

    Now that Apple has provided an easy way for podcasts to make money, will it spur a change in the industry?

  • Veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman named U.S. special envoy for Horn of Africa

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Veteran U.S. diplomat Jeffrey Feltman was named a special envoy for the Horn of Africa on Friday, as Washington looks to step up diplomatic efforts in a region hit by the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray and other crises. Feltman also will lead international efforts to address tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan and around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Fighting in Tigray, between rebels and government forces from both Ethiopia and its neighbor Eritrea, has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands more from their homes in the region of about 5 million.

  • Netflix recruits the Hype House's TikTok megastars for a reality show

    Imagine 'The Real World' with social media influencers who already know each other.

  • Greek police set up checkpoints, turn back Easter travelers

    Greek police set up checkpoints Friday along highways leading out of Athens to enforce a travel ban tightened for Orthodox Easter on May 2. Easter holidays are often celebrated with relatives outside Athens and other cities, but the government said COVID-19 infection levels remain too high to allow free travel. Churches were closed last Easter but will be allowed to remain open for this year's services, with seating restrictions and mandatory use of COVID-19 test kits for priests and church staff.

  • NFL great Carson Palmer on NFL draft, hot housing market and CBD

    Retired NFL player Carson Palmer sat down with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi to discuss his recent venture into investing, including his focus on the CBD product market. He also discusses his venture into the real estate market, and discusses the upcoming NFL draft.

  • How to order Apple AirTags

    Here's how to order Apple's AirTags, plus more information on when you can buy the new Apple iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K.

  • Snap filling the gap as bitcoin technicals turn south: Getting Technical

    On today's 'Getting Technical', Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre is joined by Irusha Peiris&nbsp;Portfolio Manager at O'Neil Global Advisors to break down the lastest stock market action.

  • The US Postal Service is monitoring social media for 'inflammatory' postings

    According to Yahoo News, the Postal Service's law enforcement arm — the United States Postal Inspection Service or USPIS — has been running a surveillance program called the Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP).

  • 'Call of Duty: Warzone' season 3 update takes Verdansk to 1984

    Season three of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone kicks off today.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Capped by Early Concerns Over Next Week’s Fed Meeting

    Gold speculators are raising concerns that the Fed might signal its intention to reduce its emergency stimulus measures in the coming months.

  • Beijing-based ByteDance says it has no immediate listing plans

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing-based ByteDance said on Friday it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO). ByteDance last month hired former Xiaomi executive Shou Zi Chew for a newly-created role as chief finance officer, suggesting the tech company was moving a step closer to a much-anticipated IPO. Reuters has reported ByteDance has been exploring possibilities to list Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in New York or Hong Kong, or obtain a public listing for some of its Chinese businesses including Douyin and news aggregator Toutiao.

  • Intel Falls Most in Three Months on Data Center Sales Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest chipmaker, fell the most in three months after reporting a drop in data center revenue and a steep decline in gross profit margin, a sign it’s losing market share to rivals and customers who are designing their own components.The PC business performed better on continued demand for laptops that run Intel processors. But the company’s Data Center Group generated first-quarter sales that fell 20% from a year earlier and missed Wall Street estimates. The unit is Intel’s most profitable businesses, so the lower revenue dented overall margins.New Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger inherited a company that’s struggling with production technology that was once the foundation of its industry dominance. Delays have allowed other chip companies to catch up and tempted customers to design their own components. Intel argued the server business is going through a temporary slump caused by too much inventory. The first quarter was the bottom and growth has returned, executives said.That didn’t diffuse questions from analysts on a conference call focused on whether Intel is losing market share and when profitability will start to expand. Gelsinger said Intel is now in “investment mode” during a critical period for its return to leadership, and promised he’ll deliver products that are again the best in the industry.“The days of Intel having a stranglehold on this business have gone,” said Logan Purk, an analyst at Edward D Jones & Co. “The competitive landscape has shifted and it’s shifted quickly. That is going to weigh on this business.”Intel said its gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of production, was 55.2%, down more than five percentage points from the same period in 2020. This is a key indicator of the strength of its manufacturing and product pricing. Intel has historically delivered margins above 60%.The shares fell as much as 7.5% to $57.90 as trading opened Friday in New York. It was the biggest drop since Jan. 22. Investors had been optimistic about Gelsinger’s recovery plan, pushing the stock up 26% this year through Thursday, after it declined 17% in 2020 and lagged far behind its rivals.The Santa Clara, California-based company raised its full-year sales forecast slightly to $72.5 billion. While that’s down from last year’s record $77.87 billion, the company still gets multiple billions of dollars more in sales than faster-growing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. Those companies though, have passed Intel in manufacturing technology and are spending heavily to maintain the gap with budgets the U.S. company will struggle to match, according to Purk of Edward D Jones.Amazon.com Inc. and other big cloud providers are designing more chips in-house for their data centers. These businesses have been major Intel customers for years, so the trend is a concern for the company and investors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also rolled out more competitive data center processors recently.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelIntel said sales of chips to cloud service providers fell 29% from the same period a year earlier. That huge drop, according to Intel, was caused by “digestion” -- customers pausing orders while they work through unused stockpiles of chips.While this has happened before and rebounds have followed, investors are increasingly concerned that delays in new Intel products have led this crucial group of customers to shop elsewhere and they won’t come back.Gelsinger’s revival plan is getting a boost from the PC market, though. The Covid-19 pandemic forced millions of people to work and study from home, driving a surge in purchases of laptops and other computer gear.Intel’s PC chip division had first-quarter revenue of $10.6 billion, up 8% from a year earlier. Analysts projected $10 billion.Gelsinger said there’s no sign of a slowdown in PC demand. The company’s 2021 forecast is constrained by supply shortages, while profitability is being squeezed as costs increase and the company competes aggressively to win market share, he added.“We are here to win and we’re going to be very competitive in our approach to gain market share,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daimler Sees Mercedes Margins Surging to Highest in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG forecast that its main Mercedes-Benz unit will be more profitable than it’s been in years thanks to resurgent vehicle demand in the midst of the global pandemic.The world’s biggest luxury-vehicle maker said it expects a 10% to 12% annual return on sales for its cars and vans division, raising its forecast from 8% to 10%. That would be a historically strong showing -- the car operation came up short of double-digit margins every year following Daimler’s 2007 sale of Chrysler.“We are very confident that we can keep up the pace to improve our margins on a sustainable basis and at the same time expand our electric-vehicle lineup,” Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said. Plans to spin off and list the Daimler truck unit before year-end are “well on track.”A year after the auto industry’s worst crisis in decades, business for German premium-car makers has roared back to record levels. Both Mercedes and BMW AG reported all-time high sales for the first quarter, driven by red-hot demand in China. Getting earnings back on track will be pivotal to financing investments in electrification and software development as the industry segues to more technologically advanced, battery-powered vehicles.Daimler shares rose as much as 1.9% on Friday in Frankfurt trading and have climbed almost 30% this year.Daimler’s supervisory board Friday extended the contracts of Wilhelm and truck chief Martin Daum until 2027 and 2025 respectively. It also appointed former Siemens AG Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser to the supervisory board of the truck division and plans to nominate him as chairman.China BoostStrong demand in China has continued during the second quarter, Wilhelm said on a call with analysts. Sales in the company’s largest market soared 60% in the first three months of the year.The higher guidance for cars was “encouraging,” especially in light of production curbs related to the global semiconductor shortage, RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan said in a note. Premium carmakers appeared to be faring better than mass-market peers in the supply crunch, he said.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysMercedes is already hitting 2025 targets as a result of robust China sales, the new S-Class and SUVs ahead of increased lower-margin BEV sales in 2022. A separately listed Mercedes business by year-end -- focused on BEVs and tech -- is aimed to close the valuation gap with Tesla.-- Michael Dean, BI automotive analystClick here to read the researchMercedes this month revved up its electric-car rollout with the new EQS sedan, the battery-powered sibling to its flagship S-Class, as traditional carmakers broaden their attack on Tesla Inc. Daimler expects the truck spinoff to help the company better tackle diverging technology trends in the passenger-car and commercial-vehicle industries.The company will update investors on its commercial-vehicle strategy on May 20. The unit’s margins are likely to reach the upper end of the target corridor for this year of 6% to 7%, Wilhelm said.Chip CrunchWhile carmakers around the world are benefiting from customers returning to showrooms, the global shortage of semiconductors that’s hampered production since late last year may deliver the biggest blow to output this quarter.The chip crunch has led Daimler to prioritize making its highest-returning models. This contributed to profitability for the cars division rising to 15.2% during the first quarter, up from 2.2% a year ago.“Although visibility is limited at present, Daimler assumes some recovery in the third and fourth quarter,” the company said.Daimler also raised the expected operating return for mobility services to between 14% and 15%, up from 12% to 13% previously. Improving business conditions prompted the company to release preliminary first-quarter earnings last week.(Updates with Joe Kaeser named candidate for truck unit chairman in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.