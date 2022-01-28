Running Apparel and Footwear Market Share in the US: Information by- Product (smart security systems, smart EMS, HVAC control systems, smart lighting systems, and audio-video conferencing systems) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Running Apparel and Footwear market share in the US is segmented into two categories based on the end-user (men, women, and children) and distribution channel (offline and online). The market share is expected to increase by USD 1.90 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%.

Attractive Opportunities in Running Apparel and Footwear Market in US by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global running apparel and footwear market share in the US as a part of the global apparel, accessories and luxury goods market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global running apparel and footwear market size in the US. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis

Running Apparel and Footwear market share in the US Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of running apparel and footwear market share in the US is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The running apparel and footwear market share in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the running apparel and footwear market share in the US, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the running apparel and footwear market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

ASICS Corp. - Offers running apparel and footwear such as GEL-FujiTrabuco 8 sneakers and Gel-Nandi 360 sneakers, and others.

Brooks Sports Inc. - Offers running shoes for men and women that are suitable for road, trail, racing flat and spikes, and others.

New Balance Athletics Inc. - Offers running apparel and footwear products such as Made in US 990v5, Fresh Foam 880v11, Fresh Foam Roav, Men's Made in US 993 and others.

Key Market Dynamics-

Running Apparel and Footwear in US Key Market Drivers:

Manufacturers concentrate on adding new elements to their footwear to make it suited for activities like jogging, tennis, basketball, and soccer. The premium-priced running footwear sector brings in a IoT of money for manufacturers. This is because, even though running footwear has a lower manufacturing cost, it is sold at a premium price. Running footwear sales provide producers and marketers with significant operating margins as a percentage of total revenue. Several corporations have stated that the operating margin in 2019 will be the best in history. These companies' better-operating margins had a beneficial impact on sales growth. Sales of running apparel and footwear are boosted by good financial performance.

Running Apparel and Footwear in US Key Market Trends:

Running apparel and footwear manufacturers include enhanced features into their products to help them stand out from the competition. Shoe knitting technology, which is also used to make sports shoes, is one of the fastest-growing trends in this business. Running footwear with shoe-knitting technology improves durability, flexibility, and convenience while also improving comfort. Shoe knitting technology aids in lean management and reduces labor requirements. It is a self-contained procedure that conserves time, capital, and energy. The implementation of the shoe-knitting process has the potential to boost the US market for running clothing and footwear.

