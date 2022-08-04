Running Apparel Market to Record a YoY Growth of 5.1%, North America to Dominate Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The running apparel market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The offline segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Different types of organized offline outlets in the global running apparel market include specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and warehouse clubs. Offline stores provide a diverse range of products at reasonable rates. These stores assist vendors in expanding their customer base, which will drive the offline segment during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Running Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The running apparel market size is expected to grow by USD 18.06 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period.

Running Apparel Market: Driver and Trend

The growing online sales of running apparel are driving the market growth. The growth of online stores is likely to accelerate substantially during the forecast period due to increased Internet penetration and the growing number of smartphone users. Many consumers prefer to shop online owing to advantages such as competitive prices, convenience, heavy discounts, cash on delivery (COD) options, and fast delivery services. Vendors are focusing on their online businesses, with the changing buying patterns of consumers. For instance, in July 2021, Puma SE announced the opening of a new digital-enabled store in Bengaluru, India. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Digital and social media marketing is a trend in the market. Manufacturers should develop, market, and promote their sports apparel through interactions with consumers on social media platforms to compete in the market. Market players keep consumers engaged using their innovative marketing campaigns on social media and digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Pinterest. Companies use such platforms to highlight social messages and promote sports participation through advertisements on digital and social media. In their digital marketing and social media advertising campaigns, vendors also use celebrity endorsements featuring famous athletes, trainers, and sportspersons. This helps them associate famous personalities with their new product launches.

Running Apparel Market: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the rising participation in fitness activities like running in countries such as the US. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Moreover, the US and Canada are the key countries for the running apparel market in North America. The US organizes some of the most well-known marathons to promote running and other physical activities, such as the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon.

Running Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 361 Degrees International Ltd., adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., AnKT Shop, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., lululemon athletica Inc., Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Newton Running Co. Inc., Nike Inc., PEAK, PUMA SE, Shop Li Ning, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

