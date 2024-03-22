Running on Ice: New cold storage and fruit as a package

The place for all things cold chain.

All thawed out

(Photo: X)

Richmond, Virginia, is about to be the home of the newest FreezPak Logistics cold storage warehouse. FreezPak is building a 245,000-square-foot cold storage facility for a casual $77.5 million. The goal for the new facility is to help support the Port of Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a news release, “All of FreezPak’s products will go through The Port of Virginia, a logistical advantage that will increase efficiency and increase its direct access to markets. This is a win for FreezPak, The Port of Virginia, and the Commonwealth.”

The new facility will have services tailored to frozen, cooler and dry storage for the food and beverage industry. It will be 75 feet tall and will house 49,512 pallet positions within a 191,909-square-foot freezer space, as well as an additional 38,567 square feet of cooler dock. There will also be solar power and a hydrogen fueling station for forklifts, over-the-road trucks and yard switchers.

Temperature checks

(DP World’s freight forwarding service includes global airfreight capabilities. Photo: PR Newswire/DP World)

DP World says it’s time to elevate the global health care sector. The company has launched over 100 freight forwarding offices worldwide that are aimed at capitalizing on trade in the sector. Given that health care solutions have become increasingly complex and require such specific and specialized transportation instructions, the need for strong solutions could not be overstated. Current practices leave shippers susceptible to disruptions at various points that can impact inventory levels and result in massive issues.

Beat Simon, group chief commercial officer for logistics at DP World, said in a news release: “As we continue to grow our freight forwarding footprint, we are building a network that will cover more than 90% of global trade. We are focused on densifying our network as we build a best-in-class, strong and resilient global capability.”

This move comes as health care supply chains are looking to build more resiliency into their programs. The expansion of freight forwarding offices brings the much-needed visibility to pharma and health care companies that gives them more control over goods.

Story continues

Food and drugs

(Photo: LinkedIn)

The way certain snacks are packaged has changed drastically. Foodberry, a Boston-based startup, has eliminated the need for plastic-based packaging. The company has developed an edible coating that mimics fruit skin. This coating can even work for the trickier-to-transport goods such as ice cream, yogurt and hummus.

CEO Marty Kolewe said in an interview with The Cool Down: “There isn’t just a single Foodberry coating — it’s a library of materials, inspired by the same diversity of coatings and structures found in natural fruits, that all have protective and encapsulating functions. They can be produced in a near-endless variety of sweet and savory flavors and varying textures.”

While it seems a little strange at first to have packaging for hummus that looks like a stuffed cherry tomato, the long-term benefits are immense: 36% of all plastic manufactured is used for packaging, including single-use food and beverage containers. While the newly developed “foodberries” are perishable, they’re safe and edible and most are safe to eat within 60 to 90 days, but frozen items can last more than a year.

Cold chain lanes

(SONAR Tickers: ROTVI.JAX, ROTRI.JAX)

This week’s SONAR market is Jacksonville, Florida. Capacity remains stable in north Florida as outbound tender volumes have changed little week over week. However, outbound tender rejections have shot up 231 basis points week over week to come in at a rate of 3.88%. While rejection rates have increased, it’s not enough to move spot rates in a significant manner. Typically only when rejections surpass 7% do they start having significant impacts on rates.

Is SONAR for you? Check it out with a demo!

Shelf life

Cold-stored table grapes using psychrotrophic yeasts

Northwest Indiana manufacturing has been booming with record 2.4 million square feet of new development

Handling the Hatch: The Complex Egg Supply Chain In India

Farm operations in southern West Virginia take home winnings from pitch competition

Temperature increase improves sustainability of frozen foods

Wanna chat in the cooler? Shoot me an email with comments, questions or story ideas at moconnell@freightwaves.com.

See you on the internet.

Mary

If this newsletter was forwarded to you, you must be pretty chill. Join the coolest community in freight and subscribe for more at freightwaves.com/subscribe.

The post Running on Ice: New cold storage and fruit as a package appeared first on FreightWaves.