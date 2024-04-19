Running on Ice: A new refrigerant on the scene

The place for all things cold chain.

There is a new refrigerant on the market, and it’s checking a fair number of win boxes. Honeywell, yes the same ones that make the fan at nanna’s house, has developed the Solstice ze refrigerant, which is 46% more energy-efficient than traditional ammonia-powered solutions.

Cold storage needs are rising worldwide. Green initiatives are also accelerating. As a result, shippers are looking to reduce carbon emissions while not sacrificing product or deviating from set temperature requirements. Unique solutions that are more efficient and better for the environment are needed now more than ever.

“Because of Honeywell Solstice, our KIBO chiller, powered by Danfoss Turbocor’s compressor technology, is reaching never before seen energy efficiency levels in the cold storage industry,” said Benoit Duparc, CEO of Q-REF in a news release. “KIBO is now able to save nearly 20% in maintenance operations, while being 30% smaller and lighter than traditional ammonia chillers we otherwise would have had to use.”

Temperature Checks

Arcadia Cold has its eyes set on Chicago – more like double vision in Chicago. The 3PL cold storage provider has announced two Chicago-area facilities. The first is expected to be completed by the end of this year. It is expected to encompass more than 600,000 square feet and have 80,000 pallet spaces.





Before the announcement of the Chicago facilities, Arcadia announced the seventh facility in its national network, to be built in Charleston, South Carolina. Arcadia specializes in 3PL cold storage for the food industry. Since Chicago is a major hub for food transportation, the double warehouses could not be more perfectly timed.

Arcadia Cold CEO and President Chris Hughes said: “I have been very pleased with the success of the initial five facilities we opened in 2023. As we continue to grow our company, we are excited to add facilities in the important Chicago market to expand our service area with our customer-centric approach.”

Food and Drug

The pharmaceutical supply chain is poised to get a sizable overhaul as more therapies come to market that require more precise temperature and condition monitoring. For example, Debio 0228, a drug currently in clinical development, has requirements not only for a specific temperature but also restrictions on light exposure, making solutions like a passive temperature monitor useless.

With more complicated therapies coming to the pharmaceutical market, pharma supply chains will have to be ready with the solutions as soon as these drugs pass clinical trials. That may include introducing some automated technology, additional sensors and enhanced telematics.

Despite the new therapies and their sharp learning curve, the same challenges of the supply chain will exist: reducing waste, optimizing resources, running efficiently and so on. Insurance rates are likely to go up as carriers haul more specialty items, and time-sensitive and rush shipments are bound to increase as well. Working to stay ahead of the curve will be crucial as the pharma world evolves.

Cold chain lanes

SONAR Tickers: ROTVI.ATL, ROTRI.ATL

This week’s SONAR market is Hotlanta, or in this case Coldlanta. Atlanta has seen some loosening reefer capacity as outbound tender rejections fell 63 basis points week over week from 4.37% rejections to 3.27%. Reefer outbound tender volumes are starting to rise but are still down 3.845 w/w. Overall, Atlanta could do with some increased reefer volumes as right now it has the third-lowest rate for outbound volumes for the entire year. The one bright spot is that as the produce season gets underway in the next month or so, Atlanta should see an uptick in reefer outbound tender volumes.

