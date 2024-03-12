Advertisement
On Running Sales Surge in 2023 on Increased Brand Awareness

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

By Thomas Green

On Running (NYSE: ONON) said net sales increased 46.6% in 2023, reaching CHF 1,792.1 million.

Increased brand awareness in fourth quarter boosted direct-to-customer sales to 46.2% and helped On achieve a sales growth of over 31% on a constant currency basis resulting in fourth quarter net sales of CHF 447.1 million. 

On said it is targeting a constant currency net sales growth rate in 2024 of at least 30% and a gross profit margin of 60%.

“On our journey towards building the most premium global sportswear brand, 2023 was another exceptional year,” said Martin Hoffmann, Co-CEO and CFO. “We achieved an outstanding 55% constant currency net sales growth, while bringing efficiency and profitability to new heights and driving the highest positive cash flow in our history.” 

 

Contact:

Executives-edge.com

Editor@Executives-edge.com

