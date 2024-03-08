Runnings holds grand openings for new stores in Gibson City, Tilton

Mar. 8—Sign up for our new (and free) Mailbag newsletter here

At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.

GIBSON CITY — A retailer has opened new stores in Ford and Vermilion counties.

Runnings is celebrating the grand opening of several new locations in Illinois, Wisconsin and Ohio this weekend, including stores at 623 E. First St., Gibson City, and 1625 S. Georgetown Road, Tilton.

The retail chain sells items such as clothing, sporting goods, pet supplies, household supplies, farm equipment and automotive goods.

Jim Peters, manager for the Gibson City store, told The News-Gazette that the grand opening is going well.

"We've been very thankful for the positive community response we've received so far," he said.

As part of the celebration, the new Runnings stores will give gift cards ranging from $10 to $250 to the first 100 customers that enter their doors each day. The last day for this promotion is Saturday.

"We went through ours very quickly this morning," Peters said Thursday.