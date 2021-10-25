U.S. markets closed

Runway Growth Finance Corp. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Runway Growth Finance Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
WOODSIDE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 446-1671 and reference conference ID 50245586. A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the Company’s website at https://investors.runwaygrowth.com/, and will be archived for 90 days following the call.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

IR Contacts:

Alex Straus, Prosek Partners, astraus@prosek.com

Thomas B. Raterman, Chief Financial Officer, tr@runwaygrowth.com


