Runway Waiters Announces Expansion Plans of Adding High-End Gift Delivery Services to Its Portfolio

Runway Waiters
·1 min read

The premium model staffing agency will now have high-end gifts hand-delivered by fashion models to VIPs, celebrities, and influencers.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2023 / Runway Waiters, a Los Angeles-based premium event staffing agency, has recently announced an expansion of its services. The company will now provide high-end gift delivery services to its clients, including multi-national corporations and leading fashion houses. These high-end gifts will be hand-delivered by the most attractive models of the agency in support of brand launches for wider exposure.

Runway Waiters, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Press release picture
Runway Waiters, Thursday, February 16, 2023, Press release picture

Runway Waiters uses the most creative methods for delivering such gifts. They can range from simple door-to-door drop-offs to more detailed at-home experiences. Some of the past deliveries involved bringing a mobile bar cart and having a Runway Waiters bartender create specialty cocktails surrounding a newly-launched drink.

The models associated with Runway Waiters provide all the necessary information about the product they're delivering by presenting themselves as a perfect reflection of the brand being promoted.

About:

Runway Waiters is a unique event staffing agency that provides high fashion models skilled in brand promotions, hosting, bar-tending, and serving for upscale events, private parties, and store openings. Besides Los Angeles, the agency has a presence in New York, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, and Houston. It offers agency-signed fashion models for the promotional events of large corporations and luxury brands. The agency has worked with some of the biggest names, such as Ferrari, Facebook, Louis Vuitton, Maserati, Versace, and Ralph Lauren.

Media Contact:

Full Name: Ernest Sturm
Email: RWW@RunwayWaiters.com
Company Name: Runway Waiters
Location: 6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Website: www.RunwayWaiters.com

SOURCE: Runway Waiters



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739621/Runway-Waiters-Announces-Expansion-Plans-of-Adding-High-End-Gift-Delivery-Services-to-Its-Portfolio

