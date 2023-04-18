Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News to show clip of Homer Simpson voting in defence of $1.6bn lawsuit

Homer Simpson The promotional short "Homer Votes 2012" shows him voting for Mitt Romney. - Getty Contributor

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News will use clips of Homer Simpson voting in presidential elections as part of its defence against a blockbuster $1.6bn (£1.3bn) defamation lawsuit.

Fox has included four scenes from the long-running animated sitcom among more than 5,000 exhibits submitted to the court.

They include an episode in which Homer attempts to cast a vote for Democrat President Barack Obama and another in which he votes for former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

A short film from 2016 depicts Russian President Vladimir Putin disguised as an American voter trying to convince Homer to vote for Donald Trump, while in a more recent clip Homer is unsure whether to vote for Putin or Trump.

It is not yet clear how Fox will use the clips in its defence. The Simpsons has aired on the Fox network since 1989, though the series was acquired by Disney as part of its 2019 takeover of Mr Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox.

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala on Oct. 30, 2019, in New York. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. The trial had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. Fox News stars Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and founder Murdoch are among the people expected to testify over the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) - AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Also among Fox’s exhibits is material from the 2020 HBO documentary Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections, which examines the vulnerability of US voting systems to interference by hostile states.

The filings came on the first day of a high-profile lawsuit brought against Fox News and its parent company by voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion has accused Fox of knowingly airing false claims that its products were used to rig votes in the 2020 US presidential election in favour of Joe Biden and is seeking $1.6bn in damages.

Fox has argued that claims of vote rigging, propagated by Mr Trump and his lawyers, were inherently newsworthy and protected by legal doctrines concerning press freedom.

The trial, which is one of the biggest US defamation trials in decades, began in a packed courtroom in Delaware on Tuesday after Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ordered a one-day delay.

The deferral was introduced to give the two sides more time to reach a last-minute settlement. While they have so far failed to agree a deal, Fox and Dominion could still settle the case.

Story continues

Dominion submitted more than 7,000 exhibits to the court, including videos and transcripts from Fox shows alongside emails and text messages exchanged between Mr Murdoch and other senior executives.

Homer Simpson Homer Votes 2016" features Russian President Vladimir Putin disguising himself as an American voter and trying to convince Homer to vote for Trump. - GettyDownloads

Court documents revealed that some of Fox News’ stars and executives did not wholly believe the allegations, but continued to air them as they were concerned about losing viewers.

Judge Davis ruled in March that the statements aired on Fox were false.

But Dominion is now pointing to 20 specific broadcasts and tweets made by Fox News between November 2020 and January 2021 in which it alleges that the network knowingly promoted lies.

The company must prove either that Fox knew these statements were false or that the network showed a reckless disregard for the truth.

Mr Murdoch, 92, is expected to take the stand during the trial, while Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and presenters including Tucker Carlson are also expected to testify.

Lawyers representing the two sides selected 12 jurors and 12 alternates from a pool of 58 potential jurors on Tuesday, paving the way for opening arguments.

Judge Davis told the jurors they needed to “fight human nature” and not discuss the case with anyone or follow any media coverage of the trial.

He added: “Do not let rumours, suspicion, or anything else… influence you in any way.”