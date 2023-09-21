U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

Rupert Murdoch steps down as chairman of Fox, News Corp

Reuters
·1 min read
(Reuters) -Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp, ending a more than seven-decade career during which he created a media empire spanning from Australia to the United States.

His son, Lachlan Murdoch, will become the sole chairman of News Corp and continue as the chair and CEO of Fox, the companies said on Thursday.

The news comes just months after Murdoch, 92, scrapped a plan that would have reunited his media empire by merging Fox and News Corp.

Murdoch, who has near-controlling stakes in both the companies, will be appointed chairman emeritus of both the companies.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)