Rupiah Dips to Four-Year Low on Bond Outflows, Dollar Strength

(Bloomberg) -- The Indonesian rupiah fell to a four-year low as the dollar rebounded and foreign funds continued to sell local bonds amid worries over the incoming administration’s pledges to boost spending.

The local currency declined 0.5% against the greenback to 15,963 on Tuesday, the lowest level since April 2020. Global funds pulled out about $1.7 billion from Indonesian bonds in the first quarter, the most since the three-months through September 2022.

Among traders there have been growing concerns that President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s vast spending plans could burden the Southeast Asian country’s budget, even as reports over a cabinet rift have emerged.

“We see short-term pressure arising from a firmer dollar, lackluster sentiment for Indonesian bonds and strong domestic dollar demand,” said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX and EM macro strategy for Asia at Barclays Plc.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on the nation’s first-quarter current account deficit, which widened by $1.3 billion in the final three months of last year. Indonesia’s trade surplus in February narrowed to the smallest in nine months to $867 million amid a slump in commodity exports.

Asian currencies came under pressure in March, pushing a Bloomberg gauge of the region to the lowest since November. The dollar pushed higher on bets the Federal Reserve will keep its policy rate higher for longer and not cut it any time soon.

“Sentiment toward Asian foreign-exchange including the rupiah has been weighed down by concerns related to the Fed possibly slowing down easing this year given strong US data,” said Alan Lau, an foreign-exchange strategist at Maybank in Singapore. “However, we stay wary of further weakness given that the dollar is stretched and the possibility that Fed officials could still reiterate the possibility of cuts this year.”

