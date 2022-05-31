U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Rural Activities Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the rural activities market include Land O’Lakes Inc, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. , Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Olam International, Resolute Forest Products Inc. , Rayonier Inc, Weyerhaeuser Company, Stora Enso Oyj, PotlatchDeltic Corporation, and CELULOSA ARAUCO Y CONSTITUCIÓN S.

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rural Activities Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282188/?utm_source=GNW
A.

The global rural activities market is expected to grow from $1,994.91 billion in 2021 to $2,214.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The rural activities market is expected to grow to $3,355.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the rural activities market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the rural activities market.

The regions covered in the rural activities market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The rural activities market consists of sales of rural activities produced by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that undertake rural activities such as forestry, logging, fishing, hunting, trapping, and other forestry services. Timber, finfish, shellfish, and cotton are the main outputs produced through rural activities.

The main types of rural activities are fishing, hunting, trapping, forestry and logging, agriculture, and forestry services.The process of catching wild fish or other aquatic creatures from water is formally recognized as fishing.

The offerings are hardware, software, and services. The various applications included agriculture, forestry, and other applications.

Drone fishing technology is the new technique that has made fishing easier than the traditional processes.The drone is a flying robot and an unmanned small aircraft with a ground-based controller and system of communication between the two.

It is being used for fishing as it can pull single baits out to spots that a person cannot normally reach and move multiple baited hooks to offshore locations.It is highly compatible and portable, requiring only one person to carry all the gear and many remote controls have screens/LCD for better view and fishing photography.

For instance, Envirobotics, a New Zealand-based company developed custom drones, especially for long-line fishing.The Splash Drone, developed in Florida, USA is a waterproof fishing drone.

Many other companies such as dronefishing.com, 3dr.com, and TanotisIndia are involved in drone manufacturing for fishing purposes, indicating an increase in the suppliers providing fishing drones and their usage.

The countries covered in the rural activities market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA, and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282188/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


