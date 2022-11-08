U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market to grow by USD 1.95 Bn Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies Such as developing efficient healthcare logistics- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of various established vendors. The vendors are continuously working on developing efficient and high-performance rural clinical and healthcare logistics for end-users operating in the manufacturing sector. International vendors face some competition from many regional vendors. Thus, established vendors are finding ways to differentiate their products in the global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market to gain a high market share and build a competitive advantage.  The focus of market players will be on establishing better distribution networks and delivering improved services to attain a competitive edge in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market growth during the next few years.

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market is segmented as below:

  • Service

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The transportation segment in the global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market is the largest segment and is growing rapidly. The segment deals with the movement of pharmaceutical products and medical devices using different modes of transport, such as air, water, and roadways. The market by this segment is expected to witness high growth owing to the growth in the global healthcare industry and increased government expenditure on rural logistics infrastructure.

  • Geography

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for rural clinical and healthcare logistics market in APAC. The increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices will facilitate the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download a FREE Sample Report

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rural Clinical and healthcare logistics market, including Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, AmerisourceBergen Corp., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cavalier Logistics Inc., CMA CGM S.A., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Distribution Management Corp Inc., DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Global Logistics Network SAS, Kuehne Nagel International AG, MARKEN Ltd., Matternet, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd, Siam Cement PCL, United Parcel Service Inc., and Zipline.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist rural clinical and healthcare logistics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rural clinical and healthcare logistics market vendors

Rural Clinical And Healthcare Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Brazil, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P, AmerisourceBergen Corp., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cavalier Logistics Inc., CMA CGM S.A., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Distribution Management Corp Inc., DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Global Logistics Network SAS, Kuehne Nagel International AG, MARKEN Ltd., Matternet, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd, Siam Cement PCL, United Parcel Service Inc., and Zipline International Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

  • 10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 10.5 CMA CGM S.A.

  • 10.6 Cold Chain Technologies LLC

  • 10.7 DB Schenker

  • 10.8 Deutsche Post AG

  • 10.9 DSV Panalpina AS

  • 10.10 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.11 Kuehne Nagel International AG

  • 10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rural-clinical-and-healthcare-logistics-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-95-bn-vendors-to-deploy-growth-strategies-such-as-developing-efficient-healthcare-logistics--technavio-301669968.html

SOURCE Technavio

