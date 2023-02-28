U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,995.11
    +12.87 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,792.35
    -96.74 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,542.23
    +75.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.38
    +15.11 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.09
    +1.41 (+1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.30
    +11.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.26 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9400
    +0.0180 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9540
    -0.2270 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,491.54
    +231.71 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.65
    +2.12 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Rural communities in Eastern Nova Scotia to benefit from accessible public transit

·4 min read

SHEET HARBOUR, NS, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Kent Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Eastern Shore, and Cathy Deagle Gammon, Member of the Board of Directors of MusGo Rider Valley-Sheet Harbour Cooperative Ltd., announced joint funding of $103,625 to purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle to service the communities of East Ship Harbour to Ecum Secum and the Musquodoboit Valley region.

This funding will help MusGo Rider Valley-Sheet Harbour Cooperative Ltd., a community transportation organization which provides transportation services to the rural communities along Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore and in the Musquodoboit Valley, meet the increasing demand for door-to-door public transit service in these areas.

This investment will offer residents with mobility challenges transportation options that will enable them to access necessities like work, school and medical appointments, as well as do their day-to-day activities. Accessible and lower emission public transit options will enhance the quality of life for all residents and provide many users with greater independence and a sense of freedom.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Nova Scotians rely on public transportation so they can get to work, schedule appointments and socialize with their friends and family. Dependable, accessible and reliable transportation is essential for making our communities stronger and more inclusive, and this investment will help rural residents in Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore and in the Musquodoboit Valley live fuller and freer lives on a daily basis."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Reliable and accessible transportation is something everyone should be able to count on. From going to work, visiting friends, going shopping or doing so many of the things we do every day, mobility matters. Community transportation organizations like MusGo Rider Cooperative provide a vital service, and I am proud to be able to support their expansion to help even more people get where they need to go."

Kent Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Eastern Shore, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works

"I would like to thank the Federal and Provincial Governments for supporting MusGo Rider's plans to expand rural public transportation for the residents of Sheet Harbour and Musquodoboit Valley and surrounding communities."

Jessie Greenough, Executive Director, MusGo Rider Valley-Sheet Harbour Cooperative Ltd.

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada is investing $82,900 in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $20,725.

  • The project is contingent on the completion of a contribution agreement.

  • The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

  • The RTSF will provide $250 million over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

  • A minimum of 10% of the total Rural Transit Solution Fund's $250-million funding envelope will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

  • One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

  • In February 2021, the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27.

  • The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

  • Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land.

  • The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.htmlh

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural Transit Solutions Fund
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c6704.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Debt Blowout Rings Alarm Bells as Leadership Meets

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s leaders gather in Beijing for the annual parliament next week, one of the biggest economic risks they’ll need to tackle is the mounting debt of provinces.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Make

  • The U.S. needs more than the CHIPS Act to stay ahead of China: MIT report

    This CHIPS Act is expected to improve America's ability to produce semiconductors in the U.S., but the government needs to do more if it expects the country to maintain its lead over rivals like China.

  • CHIPS Act: What companies need to do to get their share

    In a long awaited announcement, the Commerce Department outlined Tuesday what semiconductor companies will need to hand over to get their share of the billions in government money that will come their way soon. Bottom line: no blank check. “We'll run them through the paces and then we'll make our decisions,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview.

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Cold and cash-strapped? Here are 4 hot states that won't tax your pension income at all — no matter how old you are or how much money you've got

    You earned that money, might as well hold onto it.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

    The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden's climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project, in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana, could come by early March. Q: What is the Willow project?

  • Disney lost control of its Florida kingdom for opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill

    Florida governor Ron DeSantis ended Disney’s self-governance in the Reedy Creek Improvement District, renaming the area and placing it under state control.

  • Elon Musk May Unveil a $25,000 Tesla

    The electric vehicle maker is holding a much-awaited investor day on March 1. The Model 2, a cheaper low-cost vehicle could be released, experts speculate.

  • Supreme Court student loan hearing: What you need to know

    The Supreme Court is meeting Tuesday to hear two cases challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. At stake: forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans. Nearly half of those people could have their federal student debt wiped out entirely.

  • Murphy to Scrap NJ’s Tax Surcharge on Highest-Earning Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Phil Murphy plans to end a tax surcharge on New Jersey’s highest-earning businesses in an effort to make the state more affordable and competitive with neighbors.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates Afte

  • Elon Musk readies to unveil Tesla’s third master plan at the company’s first investor day

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk will address investors tomorrow (March 1) at the company’s electric vehicle gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Volkswagen under fire over Xinjiang plant after China chief visit

    BERLIN/HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen drew criticism from campaigners and a big investor on Tuesday after the head of its Chinese business said he saw no sign of forced labour during a visit to the carmaker's Xinjiang plant. The works council, which is represented on Volkswagen's supervisory board, in a statement following Ralf Brandstaetter's comments said the company must make clear the plant's value for the business and take a stance on human rights violations in China. Activists, an international group of lawmakers and the head of sustainability and corporate governance at top-20 Volkswagen investor Deka Investment said verifying labour standards in the region was impossible.

  • Student-Loan Forgiveness: What to Know About Biden’s Plan and the Supreme Court Case

    President Biden’s plan would reduce or wipe out the debt of millions of borrowers. But legal challenges might imperil the program moving forward.

  • US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

    The financial markets roared their approval in the first six weeks of 2023, with stock prices surging on expectations that the Fed might soon pause and eventually reverse the series of aggressive rate hikes it began nearly a year ago. The government said its closely watched consumer price index had surged 0.5% from December to January — five times the increase from November to December. Over the next week and a half, two more government releases told essentially the same story: The Fed's drive to curb inflation wasn't even close to being won.

  • Chips Act Is Bounty for Semiconductor Companies—With Many Strings Attached

    Companies receiving money to build domestic semiconductor facilities under the $53 billion Chips Act will have to meet a series of requirements imposed by the government.

  • The U.S. is a ‘build nothing’ country, says economist, earning an endorsement from Elon Musk

    The U.S. can't build the things it needs to flourish in the 21st century, and permitting rules and not-in-my-backyard resistance is to blame, a high-profile economist writes.