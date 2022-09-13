U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.30
    -125.11 (-3.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,498.25
    -883.09 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,793.08
    -473.33 (-3.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.59
    -58.49 (-3.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.97
    -1.81 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    -26.40 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.45 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0120 (-1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    +0.0870 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0148 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3400
    +1.5400 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,790.84
    -1,419.18 (-6.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.02
    -32.67 (-6.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Rural Entrepreneurs Report Growing Economic Anxiety

·3 min read

Finding customers, cash flow and financing among top concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural small businesses face greater challenges to economic recovery and are less optimistic about the future compared to their non-rural counterparts, according to new survey data from SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses.

Visit the bottom of the press release for a downloadable version of the infographic and more information on the report.
Visit the bottom of the press release for a downloadable version of the infographic and more information on the report.

SCORE's Fall 2022 Megaphone of Main Street: The Small Business Rural/Urban Divide surveyed more than 3,000 entrepreneurs and found that while more than 75% of small businesses surveyed have returned to pre-pandemic levels or better, more than half (53%) of rural entrepreneurs say they feel somewhat or extremely negative about the economy and its impact on their business.

Although customer acquisition remains a challenge for all small businesses, inflation, the overall economy and cash flow are top concerns. In particular, rural entrepreneurs feel more challenged by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Specifically, rural small business owners are:

  • 30.2% more likely than non-rural small business owners to cite inflation as one of their top three business concerns

  • When compared to non-rural counterparts, are 32.4% more likely to cite supply chain disruptions

Diving deeper, rural small businesses say cash flow is constrained by rising costs for utilities, supplies, labor and capital. Rural entrepreneurs are:

  • 9.3% more likely than non-rural small businesses to report higher costs of doing business

  • 24.5% more likely to report higher vendor prices, when compared to non-rural entrepreneurs

Compared to their non-rural counterparts, twice as many rural entrepreneurs say there's a lack of local banks in their area from which to seek financing, further limiting their ability to secure funding.

What do rural entrepreneurs need in order to overcome these barriers?

Both rural and non-rural small businesses agree that better access to capital would most help them in the coming year, followed by loan forgiveness or debt relief. Interestingly, rural businesses were 24.5% more likely than non-rural businesses to desire assistance in the form of infrastructure improvements.

Recognizing that rural entrepreneurs face unique challenges, SCORE Bozeman Chapter Chair Rick Sanders notes: "Rural entrepreneurs deal with limited inventories and slow turns; requests for services from a limited pool of trained resources, few government resources and fierce competition from online stores.Thankfully, SCORE is here to connect the dots in rural communities across the country to provide the advice, tools and information rural entrepreneurs really need."

SCORE supports rural small businesses through challenges

"As a small rural business, there are days where it seems like everything is an obstacle to overcome. From dealing with a remote location and lack of WiFi to physically demanding agricultural work and trying to get our products to customers, I can absolutely say that our business would not have grown without our SCORE mentor," said Teddi Maslowski, owner of Birch Creek Farmery in Burgettstown, Pa.

"Our SCORE mentor gave us the groundwork to plan aggressive business projections, make decisions before they are high-pressure, and to continuously monitor the direction we are headed -- all things that are giving us the confidence to rapidly expand our business in an unstable economy," Maslowski adds.

Currently, her business' biggest concern is the increasing cost of product production, but she has strategies in place, including calculations, creative solutions and both short and long term plans to work through this phase, thanks to SCORE, she reports.

SCORE provides tangible solutions for rural entrepreneurs

In response to rural small business challenges, SCORE offers a centralized resource hub,  SCORE for Rural Entrepreneurs.

Click here to download the full Megaphone of Main Street: The Small Business Rural/Urban Divide and here for the full infographic.

About SCORE:
Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 25,084 new businesses and 71,475 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Contact:
Meghan Dooley
SCORE
202-968-6428
media@score.org

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. (PRNewsfoto/SCORE)
Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. (PRNewsfoto/SCORE)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rural-entrepreneurs-report-growing-economic-anxiety-301623401.html

SOURCE SCORE

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter misleading the public, whistleblower says

    Twitter's former head of security Peiter Zatko has been giving evidence to US lawmakers.

  • The Lions lines did not fare well vs. Eagles in Week 1

    Detroit's offensive and defensive lines didn't have enough success in the Lions Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

  • Panel: Archives still not certain it has all Trump records

    The National Archives is still not certain that it has custody of all Donald Trump's presidential records even after the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago club, a congressional committee said in a letter Tuesday. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed that staff at the Archives on an Aug. 24 call could not provide assurances that they have all of Trump's presidential records. The committee in the letter asked the Archives to conduct an assessment of whether any Trump records remain unaccounted for and potentially in his possession.

  • OUTFRONT Media Wins Advertising Contract for the City of Barrie Transit Shelters

    OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media companies in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its subsidiary, Outfront Media Canada LP, entered a ten-year contract with the City of Barrie in Ontario, Canada, for exclusive rights to its transit shelter advertising program.

  • SAP at UNGA 77: Driving Positive Business Transformation for People and Planet

    By Claudia Cortes

  • 4 Tips for a Successful RIA Merger

    The M&A market for registered investment advisors remains hot, but without the right focus it’s easy to get burned. “This isn’t just about dollars and cents,” says Pete Dorsey, chief strategy and revenue officer at Los Angeles-based Altruist, which offers technology and tools for financial advisors. “If you look at a deal simply from a financial standpoint, you’re going to stub your toe,” says Dorsey, who was previously national managing director at TD Ameritrade, where he led institutional sales and relationship management.

  • Thanks to the Regions Foundation, This Small Business Owner Has Designs on the Future

    She’s an entrepreneur with an eye for fashion and a heart for the community. See how a Regions Foundation community partner is helping ensure her workwear company is anything but uniform.

  • Even $1.2 Trillion of Reserves Isn't Enough to Scare Yen Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan has more firepower in its foreign exchange reserves than it did the last time it intervened in markets to support its currency, though a unilateral move is seen as unlikely to succeed without US support.Should it choose to act alone to defend an attack on the weakening yen, Tokyo will rely on reserves built up at a faster pace than growth in the local currency market since 1998, when it stepped in to bolster the yen around the tail-end of the Asian financial crisis.Japan had

  • Bitcoin Falling Amid Hotter Than Expected US August Inflation Data

    August consumer prices climbed 0.1% compared to July despite falling gas and energy prices, but what does this mean for bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and the wider crypto markets? FalconX co-founder & CEO Raghu Yarlagadda shares his insights and discusses institutional investor sentiment.

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake Again: OXY Stock Flashes Buy Signal

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose Monday.

  • Hispanic American Business Congress – Bringing people and companies together around the world

    — The organization, founded 17 years ago in Spain, is consolidating its presence in the United States by connecting Hispanic companies and investors throughout the Americas and the Caribbean. —

  • Fed seen raising rates higher in wake of 'ugly' August consumer inflation data

    More Wall Street economists now see the Federal Reserve moving interest rates higher than they previously expected in the wake of the "ugly" August consumer price inflation data. Economists at TD Securities said they now expect the Fed to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points next week and in November, followed by a 50 basis point move in December. This means a higher terminal rate range of 4.25%-4.5% by the end of the year. Economists-at Goldman Sachs have raised their forecast for the Fe

  • Monte dei Paschi's junior debt rallies on Anima's support for cash call

    Shares in MPS gained 19% on Monday and its subordinated debt rose after sources said state-owned bank's commercial partner Anima Holding was willing to play a role in the capital raising. MPS' junior debt had come under pressure in recent weeks due to concerns it may be converted into equity to help the Tuscan bank raise money to cover restructuring costs. MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio is working to complete the new share issue by the middle of November to finance costly voluntary layoffs, but turbulent markets raise doubts on whether he can see it through.

  • Return of Pricing Power to Keep India Retail Prices Elevated

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian consumers expecting retail inflation to cool in tandem with easing wholesale prices are in for disappointment.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaStocks Gain in Broad Rally as Dollar, Yields Fall: Markets WrapCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresThat’s because the consumer price index, cu

  • Why Provident Financial (PFS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Provident Financial (PFS) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Akoustis Posts Record Q4 Revenue Aided By XBAW RF Filter Solutions To 5G Mobile, Automotive Markets

    Akoustis Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of over 140% year-on-year to a record $5.2 million, missing the consensus of $6.18 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.26) missed the consensus loss of $(0.19). Akoustis held $80.5 million in cash and equivalents. Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO, stated, "Our growth is being driven by production ramps of our patented XBAW® RF filter solutions to multiple customers across our diverse end markets including Wi-Fi 6, Wi

  • MicroStrategy Plans to Sell Shares to Buy More Bitcoin. The Stock Is Falling.

    As a major holder of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy has enjoyed a boost amid a recent uptick in crypto prices.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is Stronger Than It Looks; Tesla Leads 5 Stocks In Buy Areas

    The stock market rally is reviving, but is even stronger than the major indexes suggest. Tesla is among stocks in buy areas.

  • Oracle Stock Rises. Sales Topped Guidance but Profits Missed.

    Revenue edged out guidance, but profits fell short of the company’s target, largely due to the strength of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies. For the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, Oracle (ticker: ORCL) posted revenue of $11.4 billion, up 18%, or up 23% when adjusted for currency.

  • Stock Market Losses Worsen, Dow Jones Off 900 Points

    The major stock market indexes losses mounted in the noon hour of trading on Tuesday, and were at the lows of the day. The stock market punished investors on higher-than-expected August CPI (consumer price index) inflation results. The Nasdaq dropped 4%, leading the losses. The S&P 500 lost 3.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.8%. Small caps also retreated,...