Rush Bowls rushes to Albuquerque with new hiring initiatives

Apr. 1—When Kayla and Sid Scheer found out their second daughter, Aria, would be born with Down syndrome, their world changed.

As a special education educator for Rio Rancho Public Schools, Kayla knew what was in store for the family. The couple was prepared to do whatever needed to be done for their daughter.

Throughout the years, they have been taken aback by several comments about their daughter, such as one person who told the parents Aria would make a great greeter one day. The couple said they were determined to change the narrative.

"We knew it wasn't coming from a bad place. People are just curious and ask a lot of questions to try and learn," Kayla said. "... People are misunderstood, and we want to change that narrative. You can't grow if you don't learn."

The Scheers are carrying on that mission at their new business, the first Rush Bowls in New Mexico.

Rush Bowls is a Colorado-based, fast-casual smoothie bowl restaurant. Rush Bowls Albuquerque, at 8100 Wyoming NE, will emphasize hiring neurodivergent and differently abled employees. It's also taking steps within the store to create a space that is inclusive for its customers.

The restaurant opened March 16.

Sid said he is hopeful the smoothie bowls will prove popular in Albuquerque. After all, a frozen acai bowl will pair well with a hot summer day, he said. The restaurant also emphasizes selling healthy items with fresh ingredients.

"The market for Rush Bowls is people who are active and outdoorsy," Sid said. "We like nature a lot. It's our bread and butter."

The Scheers were also driven to open a Rush Bowls because company officials were onboard with the approach the couple wanted to take.

"When we had our discovery day, we told our story and let them know we liked things but we wanted to be more inclusive," Sid said.

The Scheers told executives at Rush Bowls they wanted to empower their daughter and other neurodivergent and differently abled individuals, and Rush Bowls officials helped the couple open a franchise in Albuquerque.

"Everyone was open minded," Sid said. "It wasn't a huge hurdle."

Rush Bowls set out to make the business more inclusive for its workforce and customers.

"We strive to make our hiring process typical, but with accommodations. We want people with disabilities to be treated like everyone else. That is the way to be inclusive," Kayla said.

The restaurant has headphones designed for people with auditory sensory issues. The Scheers plan to unveil a visual menu so people who are nonverbal can maintain their independence while ordering.

The restaurant will offer substitutions at no surcharge, so customers can make their order fit their dietary needs with no additional cost.

"We want to empower staff and customers. Those little things can help a lot, but we will continue to adapt as we see needs," Kayla said. "It's a new process, but all of our staff is very receptive to each other."

On March 21, Rush Bowls had its opening day event, which is also World Down Syndrome day. Proceeds from the event went to the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, an organization the Scheer family has worked with in the past.

"They helped us out with our daughter a lot. We like to participate in events with them, like the Buddy Walk," Kayla said.

The company raised over $800 during the event, during which they sold a special blue and yellow bowl. Blue and yellow are the official colors of World Down Syndrome Day.

"What I love about this is we are inspiring people. We're getting a lot of applicants who are saying this is giving them hope. There's no reason why everyone can't have that opportunity," Kayla said. "... We all have different skills and abilities. Give me the chance to find my place."