Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises, Inc.
·2 min read
SAN ANTONIO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America will host a conference call to discuss earnings for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central. Earnings will be reported after the close of market on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Listen to the live conference call on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:

Dial in:
Dial in (Toll Free):
Conference ID:

914-495-8522
877-638-4557
4369865

The conference call, featuring President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Rusty Rush; Executive Vice President Derrek Weaver; Chief Operating Officer Michael McRoberts; and Chief Financial Officer Steve Keller, can be accessed live via the Internet at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available on our website at the above link until July 10, 2021. Listen to the audio replay until April 29, 2021 by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:

Dial in:
Dial in (Toll Free):
Encore:
Conference ID:
Web PIN:

404-537-3406
855-859-2056
800-585-8367
4369865
7080

About Rush Enterprises, Inc.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and collision center operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide vehicle upfitting, CNG fuel systems and vehicle telematics products. Additional information about Rush Enterprises’ products and services is available at www.rushenterprises.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @rushtruckcenter and on Facebook at facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

Contact:
Rush Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio, Texas
Steve Keller (830) 302-5226


