Is Rush Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Rush Enterprises' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rush Enterprises is:

20% = US$378m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Rush Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To begin with, Rush Enterprises seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 18%. This certainly adds some context to Rush Enterprises' exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Rush Enterprises' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 21% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Rush Enterprises''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Rush Enterprises Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Rush Enterprises' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 17% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (83%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Rush Enterprises has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Rush Enterprises' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

