Rush Enterprises' (NASDAQ:RUSH.A) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.A) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Rush Enterprises, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$512m ÷ (US$4.4b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Rush Enterprises has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

In the above chart we have measured Rush Enterprises' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Rush Enterprises .

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Rush Enterprises. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 58% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Rush Enterprises thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Rush Enterprises can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

