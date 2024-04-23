Rush Street Interactive, Inc.'s (NYSE:RSI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 50% Above Its Share Price

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
6 min read
0
In this article:

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Rush Street Interactive is US$9.18 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Rush Street Interactive's US$6.11 share price signals that it might be 33% undervalued

  • Our fair value estimate is 11% higher than Rush Street Interactive's analyst price target of US$8.25

Does the April share price for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Rush Street Interactive

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$18.0m

US$58.2m

US$76.3m

US$90.1m

US$102.2m

US$112.4m

US$121.1m

US$128.4m

US$134.8m

US$140.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x5

Analyst x2

Est @ 18.08%

Est @ 13.34%

Est @ 10.02%

Est @ 7.70%

Est @ 6.08%

Est @ 4.94%

Est @ 4.15%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3%

US$16.7

US$50.5

US$61.8

US$68.0

US$71.8

US$73.6

US$73.9

US$73.1

US$71.5

US$69.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$630m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$140m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.3%) = US$2.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.9b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= US$1.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$2.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$6.1, the company appears quite good value at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Rush Street Interactive as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.090. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Rush Street Interactive, there are three pertinent aspects you should further research:

  1. Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Rush Street Interactive .

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for RSI's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • IBM nearing deal for cloud software provider HashiCorp, source says

    (Reuters) -International Business Machines is nearing a deal to buy cloud software provider HashiCorp, according to a person familiar with the matter. Hashicorp's stock surged 24%, giving it a market value of $6.1 billion, after the Wall Street Journal first reported the talks. Under CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM has focused on acquisitions to build out its cloud offerings.

  • Suze Orman Decided To Drop Homeowners Insurance After An Outrageous Quote: '$28,000 For A 2,100-Square-Foot Condo. Are You Kidding Me?'

    Finance expert Suze Orman has voiced concerns about the impact of climate change on property insurance costs, asserting it could threaten the American dream of homeownership. Orman, 72, faced a $28,000 annual insurance quote for her Florida oceanside condo, leading her to forego coverage entirely. She highlights a troubling trend where soaring insurance costs driven by frequent and severe weather events may deter Americans from buying homes. Don't Miss: For many first-time buyers, a house is abo

  • Holding 6 Ethereum (ETH) Could Make You A Millionaire, According to Cathie Wood

    With the recent halving and spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) driving demand, Bitcoin has had the spotlight for much of 2024. However, according to Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, Ethereum (ETH) could catch up to Bitcoin and provide investors with huge profits in the coming years. At an investor conference held by Ark Invest, Wood spoke about Ethereum, noting that the project could reach a market capitalization of $20 trillion by 2032. ETH currently has a supply of around 120 million tokens. So, a ma

  • It's Time to Ditch These 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks and Replace Them With 2 Bona Fide Outperformers

    Among Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, there are two former highfliers that are no longer magnificent.

  • Time to Pounce: 2 Phenomenal Ultra-High-Yield REITs That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

    The premier name among retail REITs, along with a 14%-yielding REIT that's returned $25 billion to its shareholders since going public, make for sensational buys right now.

  • Trump poised to clinch $1.3 billion social media company stock award

    Donald Trump is set to secure on Tuesday a stock bonus worth $1.3 billion from the company that operates his social media app Truth Social, equivalent to about half the majority stake he already owns in it, thanks to the wild rally in its shares. The award will take the former U.S. President's overall stake in the company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), to $4.1 billion. While Trump has agreed not to sell any of his TMTG shares before September, the windfall represents a significant boost to his wealth, which Forbes pegs at $4.7 billion.

  • 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying 6% or More That Could Beat the Market in 2024 and Beyond

    Not only are these stocks great for income, but they can be more exciting investments than you think.

  • What's Going On With MSCI Stock On Monday?

    MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) reported fiscal first-quarter revenue growth of 14.8% year-on-year to $679.97 million, missing the consensus of $684.14 million. The adjusted EPS of $3.52 beat the consensus of $3.45. The stock price dipped after the results. The total run-rate at March 31, 2024, rose 14.6% Y/Y to $2.73 billion. The organic recurring subscription run rate growth was 8.7%. The retention rate was 92.8% compared to 95.2% last year. Index operating revenues of the investment research firm rose 1

  • Should You Buy Intel Stock Before Earnings?

    Intel is underperforming the broader semiconductor index.

  • 3 Super-Safe Stocks That Could Reach 70 Consecutive Years of Dividend Raises By 2032

    When it comes to reliable passive income, these three dividend-paying companies are best in breed.