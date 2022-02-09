Rush to Wienerschnitzel on Game Day & Score a Great Deal on the Perfect Party Snack

Swing by February 13th and pick up 25 Mini Corn Dogs for only $5!

Get Wienerschnitzel's Big Game Deal!

Tackle game day hunger with Wienerschnitzel’s Big Game Deal! Score 25 of the chain’s delicious Mini Corn Dogs for only $5! This deal is valid 2/13 only. Limit 4 Mini Corn Dog orders per guest. At participating locations. Tax extra.

Irvine, California, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 13th, swing by Wienerschnitzel and tackle your big game menu like a champ with the chain’s amazing Big Game Deal! You get 25 mouthwatering Mini Corn Dogs for only $5! Add tasty Jalapeños Poppers, savory Chili Cheese Fries, refreshing lemonades and creamy shakes to your order to make it a Game Day feast.



“Mini Corn Dogs are the perfect finger food to take to any gathering,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “They’re a fan favorite, and now you can get a bunch of them for just 5 bucks.”

Don’t let this deal pass you by! Limit 4 orders of this deal per guest. Valid 2/13 only, at participating locations. Tax extra. To find the nearest Wienerschnitzel, or to place your order online, visit wienerschnitzel.com.

