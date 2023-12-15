Rushing to Finish Your Christmas Shopping? 5 Costco Gifts That Are Great for Everyone

Featured Image





Maybe you started your holiday shopping in early November, but got distracted by happenings at work. Or maybe your goal was to complete your shopping by early December, but you wanted to space out your purchases to avoid a massive credit card tab.



Either way, at this point, you're pretty much down to the wire with Christmas shopping, so the time to get moving is now. Here are some items you can find at Costco that are apt to please your recipients.

1. A'cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs, 16-count

Who doesn't love a warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter's day? Costco is selling a 16-pack of hot chocolate bombs for $24.99 online, which happens to be $5 off of the usual price. They're individually wrapped, which means you could gift the entire box to a lucky recipient or otherwise divvy them up as stocking stuffers.

2. Keurig K-Slim+Iced Single Service Coffee Maker

A lot of the people you know might have a Keurig by now. But do they have a Keurig that also makes iced coffee? Maybe not. Costco is selling this coffee maker for $89.99 right now, which is a $30 discount off of the usual price. It includes 24 iced K-cups to get your recipient started, plus a six-count of traditional pods. And to be clear, this model is perfectly capable of brewing hot coffee, too.

3. Ultrafit Touchscreen Running Gloves

Just because you're stuck out in the cold doesn't mean you don't want the ability to use your smartphone while keeping your hands warm. These gloves can make that happen. They come in a variety of sizes for men and women alike and are available online for just $18.99. There's also a kids version for $14.99.

4. Sharper Image RealTouch Shiatsu Plus Cordless Neck Massager

There's nothing like a neck massage to help someone you care about unwind after a stressful day at the office. Costco is selling this neck massager for $39.99, which is $20 off of the usual $59.99 price. It comes with three different settings for varying levels of intensity. And its cord-free design makes it even more convenient to use.

5. Popcornopolis Metallic Holiday 5-count Mini Cone Gift Basket, 10-pack

So you dropped the ball and realized you forgot to buy Christmas gifts for all of your colleagues as well as your boss. If you need a bundle of gifts in a pinch, consider a 10-pack of holiday popcorn gift baskets. Each set comes with five mini cones that include flavors like cheddar, kettle, and caramel. At a cost of $69.99, you're looking at spending just $7 per gift. That's a price that's going to be hard to beat unless you really have the time to shop around and put together small gift baskets yourself.

One thing you should know about Costco is that the prices you'll find in stores are often more competitive than what you'll see online – so visiting Costco in person might be better for your personal finances. At the same time, some of these products might only be available online. So if you're eager to scoop them up, act quickly to make sure they're able to ship out and get to you on time.

