Rushnet, Inc - Adjusting Business Structure in Preparation for the Spinout of heliosDX

RushNet, Inc.
·4 min read

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that heliosDX will absorb Grandeza Healthcare in preparation for the spinout from Rushnet.

RushNet, Inc., Friday, September 2, 2022, Press release picture
RushNet, Inc., Friday, September 2, 2022, Press release picture

In preparation for the spinout of heliosDX from Rushnet, it has been determined that the best course of action for heliosDX is to absorb Grandeza Healthcare back into the business. As of October 1st, 2022, Grandeza Healthcare will be completely rolled into heliosDX to include all income, assets, liabilities, personnel, and services. It is evident that this will benefit both Rushnet and heliosDX by streamlining operations and reducing costs. Danielle Bauer, CEO of Grandeza Healthcare, has been offered a role within heliosDX as Director of Compliance and Operations. Upon completion of the heliosDX spinout, Rushnet will remain a publicly traded company, which is pink current, clean, PCAOB audited, and ready for its next venture which will be publicly announced in the coming months. heliosDX upon spinoff will have a foundation of approximately 13,000,000 shares, which will be freely tradeable and consider the float.

Final note, as of September 2, 2022, BMD, which is the counsel for Rushnet and heliosDX, has submitted our Finra response to include many corporate actions at the state (NV and CO) level spanning the last 20 years. Rushnet has also submitted payment to Nevada to clear up back taxes of approximately $43,000. This clears the path along with multiple corporate actions for a swift and expeditious approval of the spinoff and dividend.

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, and Infectious Disease (PCR). We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Contact:

Ashley Sweat
asweat@heliosdx.com
www.heliosdx.com
Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

About Grandeza Healthcare:

Grandeza Healthcare is a healthcare billing and consulting company. Providing expert billing and coding services to laboratories, medical practices, dental offices, and other medical verticals. In addition to billing, we provide Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for all clients, as well as customized consulting services. We are a rapidly growing company adding new services and value to further demonstrate our competitive advantage.

Contact:

Danielle Bauer
dbauer@grandezahc.com
www.grandezahc.com
Twitter Handle: @GrandezaHC

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be averse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714594/Rushnet-Inc--Adjusting-Business-Structure-in-Preparation-for-the-Spinout-of-heliosDX

