Rusoro Granted Default Judgement for US $100 million by Supreme Court of the State of New York

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Rusoro Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rusoro") is pleased to announce that on September 24, 2021, the Supreme Court of the State of New York granted Rusoro's motion to enter a default judgment for US$100 million plus interest in favor of Rusoro against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ("Venezuela") for breach of a Settlement Agreement dated October 5, 2018 (with further interest at the statutory rate of 9% per annum from the date of judgment to the date of payment). Rusoro will take the necessary steps to enter the order as a judgment, serve it on Venezuela, and vigorously pursue its payment or enforcement as partial payment for the unlawful expropriation of its investments in Venezuela.

