Rusoro Granted Default Judgement for US $100 million by Supreme Court of the State of New York

Trading symbol (TSX-V): RML

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Rusoro Mining Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rusoro") is pleased to announce that on September 24, 2021, the Supreme Court of the State of New York granted Rusoro's motion to enter a default judgment for US$100 million plus interest in favor of Rusoro against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ("Venezuela") for breach of a Settlement Agreement dated October 5, 2018 (with further interest at the statutory rate of 9% per annum from the date of judgment to the date of payment). Rusoro will take the necessary steps to enter the order as a judgment, serve it on Venezuela, and vigorously pursue its payment or enforcement as partial payment for the unlawful expropriation of its investments in Venezuela.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Andre Agapov"

Andre Agapov, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as timing and results of an appeal with the French Supreme Court, timing and amount of settlement payments, general economic, market and business conditions, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive and general economic factors and conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events, and the Company's capability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual results may differ materially from those projected by management. For such statements, we claim the safe harbour for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE Rusoro Mining Ltd.

