U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,813.84
    +17.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,916.02
    +330.96 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,737.60
    -95.20 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.96
    +28.65 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    +1.11 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    +12.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6700
    +0.0420 (+2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1140
    +0.7780 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,288.59
    +337.96 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.08
    +31.73 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.70
    +125.16 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Russel Metals 2021 Year End and Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOTICE

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Company's results for the 2021 year end and fourth quarter will be issued by press release on Thursday, February 10, 2022 after the close of business at 5:00 p.m. ET.

An Investor Conference Call will be hosted by Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the results.

The dial-in telephone numbers for the call are 416-764-8688 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0546 (U.S. and Canada). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you get a line.

A replay of the call will be available at 416-764-8677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0541 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Friday, February 25, 2022. You will be required to enter pass code 016473# in order to access the call.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving notices of our Investor Quarterly Conference Calls, you may do so by emailing info@russelmetals.com; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

If you have any additional questions, please contact our Investor Relations Department at info@russelmetals.com or 905-816-5178.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russel-metals-2021-year-end-and-fourth-quarter-results-conference-call-301451551.html

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c3267.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Energy Plummeted 40.1% in 2021's Final Month

    FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock sank 40.1% December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's share price slumped due to the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, unfavorable macroeconomic developments, and disappointing quarterly results. The spread of the omicron variant prompted investors to become more cautious about highly growth-dependent stocks early last month, and some companies in the hydrogen fuel cell and electric vehicle (EV) spaces were hit particularly hard.

  • Why Upstart Stock Tanked 26% in December

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-based fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) dropped 26% in December according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company is still seeing the fallout from investors disappointed in fourth-quarter guidance as well as a general deflation in fintech stocks due to concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Is NVIDIA Still a Buy After Jumping 125% in 2021?

    Investors who owned NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) for all of 2021 have looked like geniuses. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have been and remain in high demand in hot sectors like gaming, data centers, and artificial intelligence. There's an investing philosophy that says that "winners keep winning," but while NVIDIA's business could keep growing at a rapid clip, the stock might disappoint investors in 2022.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America Are Rising to Start the New Year

    Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were 4.5% higher. Bank stocks generally edged up Monday as yields on longer-term Treasury bills are rising. Wells Fargo outperformed the sector Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded its stock from an equal rating to an outperform rating while increasing their price target on it to $62 a share, which implies roughly 24% upside from its current level.

  • Here’s Why Distillate Capital Exited its Alibaba (BABA) Position

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate Capital’s U.S. and International Fundamental Stability & Value strategies returned -1.49% and -7.06% on a net of fees basis for the quarter, respectively. The U.S. portfolio lagged its S&P 500 benchmark by around […]

  • 3 Top Value Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The market is pessimistic on these beaten-down stocks, but they all have good growth stories to tell.

  • Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

    Investors took heart from a positive statement from a key aerospace supplier and a change of sentiment helped the sector early in 2022.

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Apple stock climbed roughly 40.7% over the past year's trading, pushing its market capitalization to a staggering $3 trillion. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock price jumped approximately 52% across the same stretch, pushing its market capitalization to roughly $2.51 trillion. The performance of these two stocks alone has radically shifted the overall narrative on growth stocks and led some to assume that the category as a whole has become overvalued.

  • Would You Invest in Theranos? Listen to Elizabeth Holmes’s Pitch

    (Bloomberg) -- The jurors in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes asked to review just one piece of evidence before convicting her of defrauding investors: A 30-minute recording of the Theranos Inc. founder pitching potential backers.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. C

  • Tesla, Apple and the new China syndrome: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

  • Could Marvell Technology Become the Next Nvidia?

    Investors looking for a stock that could grow at a faster pace than Nvidia shouldn't miss out on this chipmaker.

  • Tencent Plans to Sell a Stake in Singapore’s Sea for Up to $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has sold $3 billion of shares in Singaporean online gaming and e-commerce company Sea Ltd. as it seeks funds for new initiatives and philanthropic efforts to aid wealth redistribution.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kreml

  • Is it ‘Take Profit’ Season for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate Capital’s U.S. and International Fundamental Stability & Value strategies returned -1.49% and -7.06% on a net of fees basis for the quarter, respectively. The U.S. portfolio lagged its S&P 500 benchmark by around […]

  • 3 Bargain Medical REITs for Great Dividends in 2022

    These three medical REITs should benefit from an aging population, all the while rewarding investors with income from dividends.

  • At US$6.35, Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS...

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy? Bears Fret Over Microsoft Teams Essentials

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video soared during the coronavirus crisis. But what's the outlook for Zoom stock after the Five9 merger failed to close?