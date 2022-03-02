U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.47
    +80.21 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,889.96
    +595.01 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.56 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.67
    +53.17 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.78
    +8.37 (+8.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    -15.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3400
    +0.0074 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5090
    +0.6190 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,808.59
    -217.96 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.85
    -12.69 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

RUSSEL METALS DONATES $100,000 TO SUPPORT HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS IN UKRAINE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RUSMF

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces that it is donating $100,000 to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees Canada (UNHCR) UN Refugee Agency, to provide immediate support to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine for those Ukrainians forced to flee their homes.

"The people of Ukraine are in immediate need of our support," said John Reid, President and CEO of Russel Metals. "This is an urgent situation, and we are joining the global efforts to support this critical need."

About Russel Metals Inc.
Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy products operations carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing info@russelmetals.com; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russel-metals-donates-100-000-to-support-humanitarian-efforts-in-ukraine-301494372.html

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c5987.html

Recommended Stories

  • UN starts working towards a global plan to curb plastic pollution

    After a week of negotiations in Nairobi, the United Nations has agreed to start working on a first-ever global plastic pollution treaty.

  • Zelensky: Russian forces have an order to 'erase' Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Wednesday that Russian forces have an order to "erase" Ukraine as he spoke about the areas targeted by Russia's military, including a Holocaust memorial site that was bombed.Zelensky said that Russian forces "destroyed us all by striking at residential buildings in Borodyanka." "We were all bombed in Kyiv last night. And we all died again in Babyn Yar - from a missile strike," he...

  • Russian column presses toward Kyiv

    Russian forces are pressing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv amid increased fighting.A column of Russian tanks and other vehicles forced its way closer to Kyiv on Tuesday after unleashing shelling in civilian areas, Reuters reported.While Ukraine has managed to hold off Russia's advance, intelligence officials have determined that Moscow still has plans to overwhelm Kyiv, according to CNN."From a purely military/tactical standpoint, Russia...

  • Ukrainian Lawyer In Close Contact With Top Government Officials: The World of Blockchain Should Be Free From War Criminals

    Ukrainian lawyer Artem Afian, a former advisor to Ukrainian government's Ministry of Digital Transformation, joins “First Mover” to explain how his country is utilizing cryptocurrency in its fight against Russia. Afian speaks on Russian and Belarusian politicians turning to crypto amid global sanctions, Ukraine’s membership application to the European Union and Russia's pilot program with a digital ruble.

  • Mychalejko: Bucks County family’s hearts ache for war-torn Ukraine

    Holland's Lubomyr Kusznir worries Vladimir Putin's invasion, if successful, could lead to a Russification of Ukraine and amount to cultural genocide.

  • Jury foreman: Ahmaud Arbery killers showed `so much hatred'

    The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that convicted three white men of federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery said he believes the guilty verdicts show that while acts of racial violence still occur in the U.S. "we’re moving in the right direction.” “Wrong is wrong and right is right,” Marcus Ransom told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. Ransom, a 35-year-old social worker, was the only Black man on the jury that spent a week in a Brunswick, Georgia, courtroom hearing the hate crimes case in U.S. District Court.

  • Blinken says Russian 'crimes' mounting by hour in Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russian "crimes" in Ukraine are mounting by the hour, with strikes hitting hospitals, schools and homes, and called for holding perpetrators accountable. Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed dozens and sparked a refugee crisis. "Russian strikes are hitting schools, hospitals, and residential buildings," Blinken said in a video message to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

  • Sting on illegal marijuana operations around Oklahoma is just the beginning

    Last week's bust of illegal marijuana operations around the state is just the beginning; legislature on board to back up OBN's MMJ investigative unit.

  • Ukraine war: Boy and girl fight for life after Russian soldiers kill their 10 year-old sister and parents

    Russian troops opened fire on the family as they were trying to escape Ukraine in a car

  • Even Cuba and Nicaragua declined to support Russia in U.N. vote on invasion of Ukraine

    Two of Russia’s staunchest allies declined to vote against a U.N. resolution on Wednesday condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Results of key races in Texas' primary elections

    Texas kicked off the U.S. midterm elections cycle with the first party nominating contests of the cycle that will determine control of Congress as well as the governors of 36 states. Republican Governor Greg Abbott handily fended off two more-conservative challengers, former Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West and former state Senator Don Huffines. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has already won one re-election campaign since his indictment in 2015 on state securities fraud charges.

  • Calling all pirates: This US lawmaker wants you to seize Russian vessels

    The anti-Putin pirates.

  • How sanctions work against wealthy oligarchs

    Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder explains how imposing sanctions can hurt the world's wealthiest individuals.

  • Canada Rail-Strike Threat Latest Upset to Fertilizer Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A labor dispute at one of Canada’s largest railways is threatening to further disrupt global supplies of fertilizer just as farmers need key nutrients to plant spring crops.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges

  • 'The good news regarding oil prices,' according to Mark Mobius

    Veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius says many EM countries are less exposed to high oil prices than in the past. But investing in Russia "will be impossible for a long time."

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.

  • Five Things for Wednesday, including investment's impact and cutting Russian ties

    The $425 million donation by Connie and Steve Ballmer to the University of Oregon will change the landscape for the children's behavioral health treatment in the state, an UO leader said Tuesday. President Joe Biden covered a lot of ground during his State of the Union address last night, but he took a minute to highlight the billions of domestic manufacturing investment by Intel (Nasdaq: INTC). The company, Oregon's biggest private employer, was represented in the audience by CEO Pat Gelsinger, who was told by to take a bow by Biden.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft