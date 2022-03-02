U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

RUSSEL METALS DONATES $100,000 TO SUPPORT HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS IN UKRAINE

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announces that it is donating $100,000 to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees Canada (UNHCR) UN Refugee Agency, to provide immediate support to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine for those Ukrainians forced to flee their homes.

"The people of Ukraine are in immediate need of our support," said John Reid, President and CEO of Russel Metals. "This is an urgent situation, and we are joining the global efforts to support this critical need."

About Russel Metals Inc.
Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America with a growing focus on value-added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy products operations carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing info@russelmetals.com; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russel-metals-donates-100-000-to-support-humanitarian-efforts-in-ukraine-301494372.html

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

