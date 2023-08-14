Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.40

Russel Metals Inc.'s (TSE:RUS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$0.40 on 15th of September. This will take the annual payment to 4.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Russel Metals' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Russel Metals' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 53.8%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 68%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Russel Metals Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$1.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.3% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Russel Metals has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Russel Metals Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Russel Metals that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

