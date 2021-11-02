U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Gurprriet Siingh

·2 min read

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Gurprriet Siingh joined the firm's Leadership & Succession Practice to lead the Asia Pacific region. Based in Mumbai, he has more than 20 years of experience in leadership development, executive coaching, and business strategy with a focus on growth and transformation efforts.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Russell Reynolds Associates)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Russell Reynolds Associates)

Anthony Abbatiello, who leads the Leadership & Succession Sector for Russell Reynolds Associates, said, "We are delighted to have Gurprriet on board as we look to grow our Leadership & Succession consulting across Asia Pacific. Gurprriet brings many years of experience in helping clients optimize their leadership to achieve strategic goals, which will be of great value to our clients."

"We are thrilled to add such a highly qualified expert to our team, and to help our clients grow their businesses in this competitive environment, " said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific Region. "Gurprriet's extensive experience advising clients on CEO and senior leadership development will be a great asset to the team as we continue to bring assessment and development expertise to our clients, helping our clients to enhance the performance of senior leaders across the Asia Pacific region."

Gurprriet joined Russell Reynolds Associates from a leading global executive search firm, where he was a senior client partner in the leadership and talent practice. In the role, he focused on C-suite coaching and worked with top teams to achieve strategic goals. Previously, he led the India region for YSC, a global independent leadership consultancy, where he transformed the financial performance, broadened the portfolio of clients, and shaped the team by hiring based on market impact.

Gurprriet holds a certificate in strategic human resource management from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business. He also holds a certificate in organization design from IIM Calcutta and a certificate in appreciative inquiry from Resonate Consulting.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact:
Joann Chin
Russell Reynolds Associates
+65 6496 0614
joann.chin@russellreynolds.com

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates

