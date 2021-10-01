Russell Reynolds Associates Welcomes Diego Esteban

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Diego Esteban, managing director and senior partner of the firm's Healthcare Sector based in Spain, is relocating to Singapore as part of the firm's strategic focus on Asia. Esteban has more than 15 years leadership advisory experience focusing on senior leadership and nonexecutive board-advisory assignments for clients in the healthcare, consumer and insurance industries.

Russell Reynolds Associates Welcome Diego Esteban to Singapore

"Diego is a highly experienced leadership advisory professional. As a respected senior partner with the firm, his wealth of experience and knowledge will be of real value to our Singapore team and our clients across Southeast Asia and beyond," said Peter L O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific Region. "His deep knowledge of the challenges our clients face in healthcare, consumer and insurance services is an advantage in identifying leadership solutions to achieve their business goals."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates in 2005, Esteban was CEO of Sanitas Medical Centers and a member of the Sanitas Insurance Executive Committee (BUPA Group). His former experience consists of seven years in business consulting, working at Andersen Consulting and AT Kearney in Europe and the US.

Esteban received his degree in Medicine and Surgery from the Universitat Autónoma de Barcelona and his MBA from the IESE Business School. Additionally, he has participated in postgraduate programs at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. Find out more at www.russellreynolds.com .

