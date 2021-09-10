U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,477.47
    -1,927.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Russell Wilson scores a new Alaska Airlines livery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alaska Airlines unveiled the aircraft today via a gate celebration at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The celebration for the return of professional football continues today at Alaska Airlines, where the Seattle-based airline unveiled its fourth Russell Wilson livery. The Boeing 737-900ER aircraft was introduced to fans waiting for a flight from Seattle (SEA) to Indianapolis (IND), where Alaska's Chief Football Officer is set to take the field in his first game this season.

Russell Wilson scores a new Alaska Airlines Livery
Russell Wilson scores a new Alaska Airlines Livery

"When we can celebrate Russell Wilson in the stands and in the skies, that's a win-win," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience for Alaska Airlines. "We're proud to honor the passion and dedication of our Chief Football Officer with this special aircraft, and we're excited to see him soar all season long."

This new theme features a larger-than-life Wilson and is the fourth livery to celebrate Alaska's Chief Football Officer. Wilson and Alaska have enjoyed a relationship that began in 2013 after his rookie year playing professional football. Football fans who wear a Russell Wilson No. 3 jersey or a limited edition Alaska's Russell Wilson shirt (available from the Alaska Company Store) can boarding early for all Seattle (SEA) and Everett (PAE) departing flights for the duration of the football season.

The plane, tail number N296AK, will fly throughout Alaska's network all season long. Keep an eye out for additional Russell Wilson and Alaska fun this football season by following Alaska Airlines at @AlaskaAir.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about our climate impact goals at blog.alaskaair.com. Read about Alaska Airlines at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Russell Wilson scores a new Alaska Airlines Livery
Russell Wilson scores a new Alaska Airlines Livery
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/russell-wilson-scores-a-new-alaska-airlines-livery-301373635.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • EU Removes U.S. From Safe Travel List: What That Means for Airbnb Stock

    As economies gradually reopened and travel restrictions lifted earlier this year, Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) online vacation rental platform saw a flurry of activity that had come to a halt at the pandemic's onset last year. The latest announcement from the European Union Council, however, has the potential to slow this recovery. The E.U. removed the United States from its safe-travel list, meaning people traveling from the U.S. to countries within the E.U. could face restrictions.

  • Wait times at Disneyland and Universal Studios are way down. Here's why

    Good news for theme park fans: Wait times have dropped at Disneyland and California Adventure Park compared with before the pandemic.

  • Airlines ‘giving passengers incorrect testing information’

    A mystery shopping exercise found passengers were given information that risked them being turned away from their flights.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Flying Higher Today

    On Thursday morning, key players in the U.S. passenger airline industry warned that the Delta variant would put a damper on their third-quarter results. The market apparently was not surprised, and shares of carriers including American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) climbed by as much as 5%.

  • JetBlue Is the Best U.S. Airline in 2021, According to T+L Readers — Here's Why

    When it comes to pandemic travel, JetBlue stands out.

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) bounced back from a rough Wednesday to score a respectable 3.9% gain through 11:20 a.m. EDT on Thursday, responding to some good news from the cruise line operator yesterday. Carnival got hit by news of new CDC recommendations yesterday. As Carnival announced in the afternoon, by spring of next year, the entire fleet of its Holland America Line will be back in service, when its remaining ships have all resumed cruising.

  • Iskra Lawrence is ‘beautiful’ in black swimsuit for birthday selfie

    Iskra Lawrence celebrated her 31st birthday by sharing several photos in which she's sitting in a hotel room rocking a black one-piece swimsuit by Lounge Underwear.

  • Vietnam to reopen resort island to foreign tourists to boost economy

    Vietnam plans to reopen the beach-fringed island of Phu Quoc to foreign tourists from next month, authorities said, as the country looks at ways to revive an economy suffering from extended lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vietnam, which is currently shut to all visitors apart from returning citizens and investors, had managed to contain the virus for much of the pandemic but in the past three months has faced a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant. "The prolonged pandemic has seriously hurt the tourism industry," Vietnam's tourism and culture minister Nguyen Van Hung said.

  • 5 things you absolutely should do if you’re planning travel amid COVID

    Here are some key travel planning and packing tips to navigate the new normal ahead of your next — and maybe first — COVID-19-era trip.

  • Meet ‘the Booth,’ Virgin Atlantic’s Intimate New In-Flight Lounge for Premium Passengers

    The cozy nook will be a feature of the airline's new A350 planes, which will start rolling out in December.

  • US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic

    The Transportation Department is detailing efforts it says it is making to help airline customers who were wrongfully denied refunds after flights were canceled or changed during the pandemic. The department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over failures to issue prompt refunds to customers, and 18 of those probes are still going. The department disclosed that an examination into United Airlines was dropped in January after the airline took steps resulting in “thousands” of customers getting refunds.

  • U.S. airlines flag hit to bookings from surge in Delta variant

    American Airlines expects third-quarter total revenue to be down about 24% to 28% compared with the same period in 2019. The world's largest airline blamed the Delta variant for softness in bookings in August and said "this weakness has continued into September and has resulted in a slowing of net bookings growth for close-in travel." Airlines were banking on a strong rebound in demand for air travel after being hammered by a collapse in business travel and the grounding of international flights.

  • 5 Theme Parks That Go All Out for Halloween (& Aren’t Disney World or Six Flags)

    Summer may be officially behind us, but that doesn’t mean all sense of adventure goes out the window as we put away our short shorts and replace them with comfy...

  • VIDEO: Unruly couple kicked off flight to San Diego for refusing to wear masks properly

    A couple who allegedly refused to wear their masks properly was caught on video yelling and swearing at JetBlue crewmembers as they were being escorted off a flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Diego Wednesday.

  • Deep Dive: How Colorado regulates amusement park rides

    Investigators are still in the process of determining how a 6-year-old Colorado Springs girl died while on a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and whether anyone is at fault. News5 spoke with state ride regulators and legal experts about how rides are regulated in Colorado.

  • Qantas Will Require Vaccines for Passengers When It Resumes International Flights

    Qantas is gearing up to resume international flights to the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan by the end of the year.

  • U.S. lawmaker urges mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, tests for air, train travel

    A senior U.S. lawmaker wants Congress to mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccines or recent negative tests for all domestic air and train travelers. Representative Don Beyer, a Democrat, introduced legislation to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of travel for domestic airline and Amtrak rail trips. It would also require all airport or Amtrak employees to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID testing.

  • Every State Now Included In Chicago's COVID Travel Advisory

    Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory now includes every state in the U.S., with public health officials urging unvaccinated people who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days upon returning to the city.

  • This Sonoma Hotel Is Combining Bike Rides and Vineyards for the Ultimate California Wine Country Experience

    If riding bikes and sipping wine sounds like your kind of vacation, head to this luxury hotel in Sonoma.