Russia to again ask U.N. security council to discuss Bucha 'criminal provocations'

April 4 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday will reiterate its request for the U.N. Security Council to convene a meeting over what it called the "criminal provocations by Ukrainian servicemen and radicals" in the town of Bucha, a foreign ministry official said.

The U.N. Security Council will hold a previously scheduled discussion on Ukraine on Tuesday and will not meet on Monday as requested by Russia, said Britain's mission to the United Nations, which holds the presidency of the 15-member council for April. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries)

  • Oil Shakes Off Loss Near $100 With Russia Supply Risk Lingering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil recovered earlier losses to trade near $100 with an ongoing supply deficit due to the war in Ukraine weighed against efforts by consumers to tame prices.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?West Texas Int

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

    A slew of European leaders condemned the atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • European markets mixed as EU prepares fresh Russia sanctions

    Stocks were mixed at the start of the week as the bloc readies more sanctions against Russia amid reports of civilians atrocities on the outskirts of Kyiv.

  • Fed meeting minutes, Conagra earnings: What to know in markets this week

    After last week's solid March jobs report, investors this week are set to turn their attention to more commentary from the Federal Reserve, along with several quarterly corporate earnings reports.

  • Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine may resume video talks Monday even as Kyiv accuses Moscow’s forces of carrying out atrocities in towns in the north. Russia has dismiss

  • European Gas Swings With EU Mulling New Sanctions Against Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe fluctuated as traders weighed threats to supplies amid mounting calls for new sanctions against Russia.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Benchmark futures swung between gains a

  • Russian Troops Dead After Getting ‘Treated’ to Poisoned Meals, Ukraine Officials Say

    Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry / FacebookIn a show of hospitality, Ukrainian citizens in the besieged region of Kharkiv have reportedly been “treating” Russian troops to local delicacies—laced with poison. At least two troops from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation died immediately after eating stuffed buns served by the residents of Izium, a town about 80 miles southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine wrote Saturday in a

  • Ukraine Update: EU Holds Russia Responsible for Atrocities

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it will hold Russian authorities responsible for alleged atrocities committed in northern Ukrainian towns that were occupied by Kremlin forces. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Fre

  • Soviet-made tanks headed to Ukraine, courtesy of U.S. and allies

    Soviet-made tanks headed to Ukraine, courtesy of U.S. and allies

  • Talk of new sanctions on Russia weighs down the euro

    The euro edged lower on Monday after Germany and France said a new round of sanctions targeting Russia were needed amid "very clear clues" of war crimes in Ukraine. The euro, which has been under pressure due to worries about the economic damage from the war in Ukraine, slipped 0.15% versus the dollar to park at $1.1031 at 0755 GMT, not too far from last month's almost two-year trough of $1.0806. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting Russia was needed and that there were clear indications Russian forces committed war crimes.

  • Putin’s Pre-War Allies Dominate Hungarian, Serbian Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The two European leaders most closely allied to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he launched his invasion of Ukraine won decisive election victories on pledges to stay out of the war.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers W

  • Horrific New Details of Carnage in Ukraine Town Emerge

    Zohra Bensemra/AFP via GettyThis story contains graphic descriptions and imagesMacabre new details have emerged about the Russian rampage through Ukraine, where Vladimir Putin’s forces are accused of indiscriminately killing civilians.A survivor named Igor told The Insider one woman who was making food on the street was killed when she went inside as Russian soldiers walked by.“They opened fire on her with an automatic rifle—they killed her right through the door,” Igor said. “I don’t know with

  • Turkish Inflation Climbs to New 20-Year High on Energy, Lira

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation soared to a fresh two-decade high in March, leaving the lira increasingly vulnerable by depriving the currency of a buffer against market selloffs.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Consum

  • Europe Warns Russia Faces New Sanctions for ‘War Crimes’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Some European Union governments are pushing for the bloc to quickly impose new sanctions in response to multiple reports that Russian troops executed unarmed civilians in

  • Joe Biden news – live: President ‘believes his predecessor should be prosecuted’ over Capitol riots

    Follow the latest live updates here

  • Patriarch urges soldiers to defend 'peace-loving' Russia amid Ukraine campaign

    At the lavishly decorated Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces opened two years ago in Kubinka outside Moscow, Patriarch Kirill told a group of servicemen and servicewomen that Russia was a "peace-loving" country that had suffered greatly from war. "We absolutely do not strive for war or to do anything that could harm others," said the patriarch, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. Kirill, 75, has previously made statements defending Moscow's actions in Ukraine and sees the war as a bulwark against a Western liberal culture that he considers decadent, particularly over the acceptance of homosexuality.

  • Hardcore Ukrainian soldiers resort to street fights as they endure ‘hell’ in Mariupol

    When Eli Samoilenko got blown up while battling the Russians back in 2017, he suffered catastrophic injuries. These days, the 27-year-old soldier from southern Ukraine has a glass eye and a hook in place of his hand.

  • Sec. Blinken hints at what it might take for Russia to get sanctions relief

    Sec. Blinken hints at what it might take for Russia to get sanctions relief

  • How international governments are responding to Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    New evidence of Russian war crimes against Ukraine civilians are putting pressure on the international community to intensify sanctions against Russia.