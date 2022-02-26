U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,091.28
    -344.10 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Some Russian bank cards no longer work with Apple Pay and Google Pay

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
MAXIM ZMEYEV / reuters

Following Western sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, customers of several of the country’s largest banks can no longer use their debit and credit cards in conjunction with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Among the affected organizations include VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, and Otkritie FC Bank, according to a press release from the Central Bank of Russia spotted by Business Insider.

Customers with those banks can still use their cards to make contactless payments, provided they support the feature. However, they won’t work overseas, and they can’t be used to make online purchases from retailers registered in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

As The Verge notes, Apple Pay and Google Pay aren’t as popular in Russia as homegrown options like YooMoney. According to data from 2020, only 29 percent of Russians reported using Google Pay at the time, while 20 percent said they had used Apple Pay. As such, those restrictions aren’t likely to impact Russian consumers too much given they have access to alternatives. However, the possibility of excluding Russian banks from the SWIFT interbanking system could lead to things like currency volatility that would further hurt the country’s economy.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT

    The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine. SWIFT is the world's main international payments network. “Any type of action they can do that obviously avoids... us ... sending troops over, is going to probably be seen as a positive by Wall Street.”

  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich announces he is ceding stewardship of Chelsea

    The billionaire, a member of Vladimir Putin's inner circle, is not selling the team, however.

  • Ukrainians brace themselves as Russian invasion continues

    On the third day of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, on-the-ground footage shows daily life turned upside down by violence. As the Ukrainian military and volunteers fight to slow Russian forces, civilians scramble for shelter, finding less and less safe ground as the conflict continues.

  • ‘Our families are dying,’ say demonstrators as truck convoy rolls to Buckingham Fountain to show support for Ukraine, call for peace

    Zoran Smozhanyk and her parents stood outside their cars across from the Buckingham Fountain late Saturday morning talking as they waited for a truck convoy in support of Ukraine to arrive. Close to noon, trucks began to pull up along Columbus Drive, lining up from Jackson Drive to Roosevelt Road and parked as the Smozhanyks and hundreds of other Ukrainians and their supporters who gathered to ...

  • Sanctioned Russian banks face international payment problems

    Clients of some Russian banks under western sanctions will no longer be able to use their cards abroad or with mobile payment systems from Apple and Google, the central bank said on Friday, as it stepped up support for banks. U.S., EU and British leaders targeted Russian banks with sanctions designed to punish Moscow for sending troops to Ukraine, a move that drew global condemnation and sent the rouble sinking to record lows. The central bank said the debit and credit cards of sanctioned banks, which it listed as VTB, private lender Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank and Otkritie Bank, would keep working in Russia without restrictions.

  • CPAC Is Not Registered As A Foreign Agent, But Is Taking Money From Foreign Interests Anyway

    CPAC and its chairman, Matt Schlapp, have drawn a complaint for taking money from a South Korean partner that is lobbying against a U.S. bill at the conference.

  • Model Iskra Lawrence says her pregnancy brought up eating disorder issues

    Iskra Lawrence shared that she dealt with issues around control and food as her pregnancy resurfaced past eating disorder tendencies.

  • US, EU, UK agree to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT

    The United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector, including a block on its access to the global financial system and, for the first time, restrictions on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to “hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” The central bank restrictions target the more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal, meant to limit Russia's ability to support the ruble amid tightening Western sanctions.

  • Ukraine asks Apple to stop product sales and block App Store access in Russia

    Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister wrote a letter to Tim Cook asking for Apple's support.

  • Is Radius Residential Care Limited's (NZSE:RAD) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

    With its stock down 18% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Radius Residential Care (NZSE:RAD). To...

  • Russia claims it has captured Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine

    Russia's defense ministry on Saturday claimed that it had captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol after conducting overnight strikes, Reuters reported.The Russian defense ministry said that dozens of artillery vehicles, tanks and multiple aircraft had been destroyed and that Russian forces also attacked hundreds of military infrastructure targets, though Reuters noted it could not immediately reach officials from Ukraine for...

  • Vela's hat trick leads LAFC to 3-0 opening win over Colorado

    Carlos Vela scored the third hat trick of his Major League Soccer career Saturday as Los Angeles Football Club opened the season with a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids. According to MLS, it is the fifth time a player has scored a hat trick in a team's opener. The last time was Chicago's Mike Magee in 2013 against the LA Galaxy.

  • Credit vs. Debit Cards

    Do you know when it's better to use your debit vs. you credit card?

  • Lizzo Celebrates Self-Love in Pageant-Style "If You Love Me" Performance

    Image Source: Getty / Steven Ferdman Lizzo's new self-love anthem echoed through the iHeartRadio theater in Burbank, CA, on Wednesday, and her vocal prowess left us temporarily frozen in our seats. During iHeartRadio's Living Black!

  • Anonymous claims responsibility for Russian government website outages

    Some official Russian government websites are down following alleged cyberattacks from Anonymous.

  • The Fed’s preferred price gauge jumps again and shows inflation rising at fastest pace since 1982

    The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation calculator rose by 0.6% in January and showed the biggest yearly increase since 1982, underscoring why the central bank is poised to raise interest rates for the first time in four years.

  • Why is Ukraine not in NATO and is it too late to join? Here’s what experts, NATO say

    Countries who wish to join NATO have to meet “certain political, economic, and military goals.”

  • FCC to probe domestic Russian-owned media and telecom companies

    It would reportedly focus especially on companies deemed a “security risk” to the United States.

  • India explores setting up rupee trade accounts with Russia to soften sanctions blow - sources

    India is exploring ways to set up a rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia to soften the blow on New Delhi of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, government and banking sources said. Indian officials are concerned that vital supplies of fertilizer from Russia could be disrupted as sanctions intensify, threatening India's vast farm sector. India has called for an end to violence in Ukraine but refrained from outright condemnation of Russia, with which it has long-standing political and security ties.

  • Fed should lift rates a full percentage point by mid-year -Waller

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday laid out the case for a "concerted" effort to rein in inflation, calling for raising interest rates a full percentage point by mid-year, starting with a half-percentage-point hike in March if data in coming weeks continues to point to an "exceedingly hot" economy. "I believe appropriate interest rate policy brings the target range up to 1 to 1.25 percent early in the summer," Waller said at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Economic Forecast Project. The Fed should also start trimming its $9 trillion balance sheet "no later than" its July meeting, he said.