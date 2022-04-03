U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.87 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +41.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    +0.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3097
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6300
    +0.9420 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,430.34
    +158.12 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.53 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.42 (-0.56%)
     
Russia asks U.N. Security Council to discuss Bucha 'provocation'

April 3 (Reuters) - Russia has requested that the United Nations Security Council convene on Monday to discuss what it called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" in the town of Bucha after Kyiv accused Russian troops of killing civilians there.

"In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded that a meeting of the U.N. security council be convened," Dmitry Polansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, wrote on the Telegram messenger app.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

