U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.48
    -0.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0063 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1050
    +0.2890 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,439.41
    -33.43 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.78
    +9.17 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.06 (+3.00%)
     

Russia blocks Google News

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Google News is the latest major service to be blocked in Russia. The country’s telecom regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked Google News, according to Reuters, which cited a report from state media outlet Interfax.

The regulator said it was blocking the news service because it “provided access to numerous publications and materials containing inauthentic and publicly important information about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine,” according to Interfax.

Russia has already blocked Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in recent weeks.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

