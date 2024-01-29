Russia Considers Extending Wartime Capital Controls

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is considering an indefinite extension of wartime capital controls introduced to ease pressure on the ruble, despite objections from the central bank, people familiar with the discussions said.

The government believes the measure is needed to help stem inflation and bolster the currency, according to officials and top business executives, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Under an order signed in October by President Vladimir Putin, 43 groups of exporter companies, including the country’s main oil producers, must repatriate at least 80% of their earnings from abroad to ensure a steady supply of foreign currency on the domestic market. Of that amount, 90% must be sold for rubles.

The restrictions, put in place to the end of April, were imposed when the currency slumped to the psychologically important level of 100 per dollar amid pressure on the economy from international sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine. At the time, Putin was also preparing to announce he’d seek a new term in March’s presidential elections.

The ruble rebounded, recording the second-biggest rally among emerging markets in the fourth quarter behind the Polish zloty.

The measures proved their effectiveness in stabilizing the currency and should be extended, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said last week, without indicating how long the extension would be.

The Bank of Russia responded that it saw “no compelling reason” to extend the currency controls, which it said had only a moderate effect on the foreign-exchange market.

“We believe that such restrictions — even if they make a difference — can only be a short‑term remedy,” central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in October, two weeks after the measures were introduced.

Putin’s economic aide Maxim Oreshkin said this month that he supports continuing the controls.

It’s become a political issue rather than an economic one ahead of the presidential elections, said Oleg Vyugin, a former first deputy governor of the central bank. Officials want to avoid a slump in the ruble ahead of a possible government shake-up after the presidential inauguration in May, he said.

Mandatory foreign-currency sales help avoid greater ruble volatility as Russia’s economy continues adapting to international sanctions, said Tatiana Orlova, of Oxford Economics. “Mismatch between FX supply and demand would probably re-emerge” in the domestic market if the controls were canceled now, she said.

