Russia’s economy under threat as Wagner rebellion focuses on key export hubs

Yevgeny Prigozhin's forces have focused their attention on the port city of Rostov-on-Don - Arkady Budnitsky/Anadolu

Russia’s economy could be choked off after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s apparent coup attempt centred on an export hub for grain and oil, economists have said.

Global grain prices could skyrocket by more than a quarter, with experts also predicting steep increases in the price of oil when markets reopen on Monday.

The armed rebellion against Vladimir Putin has so far focused on Rostov-on-Don, a key coastal city on the northern banks of the Sea of Azov, which could threaten ongoing global supplies of commodities such as wheat and corn, economists have warned.

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group appeared to have staged a local coup against Moscow on Saturday, with its chief, Mr Prigozhin, saying his forces are “true patriots” as they entered the port city.

Tatiana Orlova, lead emerging markets economist at Oxford Economics and a Russia specialist, said Rostov-on-Don holds “a strategic position” because it is one of the country’s key export hubs.

Russia is one of the world’s leading grain exporters and any disruption to supplies will quickly ripple across the rest of the world.

Global prices for the likes of wheat and corn increased dramatically when Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Chris Weafer, chief executive of economic consultancy Macro-Advisory, predicted that grain prices could skyrocket by as much as 29pc following the Rostov insurrection.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called his forces ‘true patriots’ in an apparent coup attempt against Moscow on Saturday - AFP

Explaining that current prices are around 730 cents per bushel (approximately 27kg), Mr Weafer said that if the Rostov situation destabilises, “I would expect to see 1,000 cents fairly quickly… which would be double what it was in May.”

Around 200 miles south of Rostov-on-Don lies the city of Novorossiysk, which is an important port for both Russian and central Asian countries’ oil exports.

Ms Orlova highlighted the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, whose flagship pipeline supplies oil to the port from Siberia and Kazakhstan.

If the uprising situation spills southwards, she warned, global oil markets could see knock-on effects.

“I think the oil markets are going to be worried about that kind of scenario on Monday when they open. I would not be surprised to see oil and grain futures going up,” she said.

On Saturday the situation near the southern port appeared stable, she said: “I don’t think, at the moment, there are signs that shipments are going to be constrained from the port of Novorossiysk, or other Russian Black Sea ports.”

Although official currency markets largely suspended trading in the ruble after Russia’s invasion, unofficial exchange rates showed the ruble was flat on Saturday.

Mr Weafer explained that Russia’s finance ministry now sets the exchange rate, meaning it does not respond to geopolitical events in the same way as other currencies.

The amount of hard currency in circulation within Russia has skyrocketed since September, when Mr Putin announced Russia’s first general mobilisation since the Second World War. This resulted in 2.2tn (£20.5bn) rubles being withdrawn from the country’s banks, Bloomberg reported.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.