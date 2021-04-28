U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,812.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,930.00
    -23.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.10
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.38
    +0.44 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.60
    -11.20 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.42 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2074
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    +0.0120 (+0.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.41
    -0.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3871
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9840
    +0.2940 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,172.46
    +228.99 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.25
    +58.33 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,975.95
    +30.98 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Russia fines Apple $12 million for allegedly abusing its App Store dominance

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Apple has been fined $12 million by Russia's antitrust regulator (FAS) for allegedly abusing its App Store dominance, Reuters has reported. The investigation stemmed from a 2019 complaint by Kaspersky Lab, which claimed that Apple forced it to limit functionality of its Safe Kids app, shortly after Apple introduced its own Screen Time feature with iOS 12. 

Last summer, the regulator sided with Kaspersky, ruling that Apple unlawfully blocked developers after forcing them to distribute their apps through its iOS store. At the time, Apple said that the software put "user's safety and privacy at risk." 

On top of the fine, the FAS ordered Apple to remove provisions that "give it the right to reject (not allow) third-party applications in the App Store for any reason, even if they meet all the requirements." It also said that Apple must take steps to ensure that parental control app developers can distribute apps without limiting functionality. Apple said it "respectfully disagreed" with the decision and promised to appeal it, according to Reuters

The decision comes as Apple faces increasing scrutiny over its gatekeeping of the App Store in both the US and EU. Later this week, the EU is expected to bring charges stemming from a 2019 Spotify complaint about Apple's 30 percent cut for in-app purchases, which give its own music service an unfair advantage. 

Recommended Stories

  • UK says 'self-driving' cars could be allowed by the end of 2021

    The UK government has announced that basic self-driving cars with automated lane-keeping system (ALKS) could arrive on British roads by the end of 2021.

  • What did the pandemic mean for Microsoft? A 44 percent jump in profits.

    One thing we've learned over the past year: the COVID-19 pandemic has been awful for humanity, but a boon to all of the tech company's we're relying on. That's truer than ever for Microsoft, which announced a 19 percent increase in revenues for the third quarter ($41.7 billion), compared to last year.

  • Google owner Alphabet posts big gains after pandemic uncertainty

    Google parent Alphabet reported today that it raked in a total of $55.3 billion in revenue over the past three months — that’s up 34 percent compared to this time last year. (In case you were curious, Wall Street types were expecting revenue growth of just around 25 percent.) The company’s net income jumped dramatically as well, from $6.8 billion in Q1 2020 to $17.9 billion in this year’s quarter.

  • EU set to charge Apple over anti-competitive App Store policies this week

    The EU will reportedly file anti-competitive behaviour charges against Apple later this week over issues relating to its App Store policies.

  • Chromecast with Google TV and new Roku devices get certified for HDR10+

    The number of devices certified for HDR10+ support grew just a bit more, now that Chromecast with Google TV and new Roku devices have joined the list.

  • Spotify now has 158 million Premium subscribers

    It's slower growth after an explosive 2020, but one that Spotify was expecting.

  • DoorDash offers restaurants more flexible commission rates

    Paying a lower rate shrinks the delivery area and bumps up customer delivery fees.

  • ‘Hey Spotify, play Up First:’ Two weeks with Car Thing

    Spotify's Car Thing isn't available for purchase, but you might have a better music streaming option for your drive already.

  • NHL Turner Sports deal includes live game rights for HBO Max

    WarnerMedia has secured streaming rights to 72 regular season games, including the league’s annual outdoor Winter Classic game.

  • 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' update lets you turn off cinematic kill animations

    With Valhalla latest 1.2.1 update, Ubisoft is adding a toggle that turns off the short cinematic cutscenes that play when your character executes a finisher.

  • Deepfake satellite images pose serious military and political challenges

    Research shows how deepfake satellite imagery could be used to fool military strategists, politicians and others.

  • Nike's PlayStation 5-themed shoes arrive next month

    Paul George's new shoes will go on sale next month with a PS5 theme, but buying them will probably be as difficult as buying a PS5 right now.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq set for higher open as focus turns to tech earnings, Fed

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to open slightly higher on Tuesday as investors geared up for earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet, while awaiting cues from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy stance. Shares of Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc gained 0.4% each, while those of Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, slated to report this week, were also higher.

  • Nexon Joins Tesla in Bitcoin Bet With $100 Million Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Nexon Co. said it bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin, joining a list of tech companies embracing the digital currency.The online game provider acquired 1,717 Bitcoins at an average price of about $58,226 each, including fees and expenses. The purchase represents less than 2% of Nexon’s total cash and cash equivalents on hand, and is the largest-ever purchase of digital currency made by a company traded in Tokyo, Nexon said.“Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the current economic environment, we believe Bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.”A growing number of global firms including Tesla Inc. and Square Inc. have moved to purchase Bitcoin in recent months, with more starting to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Firms in Japan, which was an early leader in Bitcoin acceptance, have been slow to join this trend.Nexon said it intended to guard itself against a potential drop in the value of non-digital currencies in case of inflation, with Mahoney seeing Bitcoin as a “form of cash likely to retain its value, even if it is not yet widely-recognized as such.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Macklem Stresses Bank of Canada’s Commitment to 2% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal.Macklem, in parliamentary testimony on Tuesday, cited the central bank’s long history of hitting that objective, and said he needs to worry about both upside and downside risks to its inflation outlook.The comments come after the Bank of Canada released new forecasts on April 21 that show the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades.“What can we do to assure Canadians that we will control inflation? We have a very clear mandate -- we have a strong record now of 30 years of inflation targeting and we have consistently realized that objective,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.At the same time, a full recovery will take time time to complete, and that will keep downward pressure on price gains, he said.Last week, Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until the economy’s recovery from Covid-19 is complete. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above 2% for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. In coming months, inflation is expected to accelerate to near 3%. The central bank does have latitude to allow inflation to temporarily stray from its target, within a range of 1% to 3% -- room to maneuver that Macklem said Wednesday he intends to utilize given the extraordinary nature of the pandemic.Still, that didn’t stop the Bank of Canada last week from paring back its bond purchase program and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase. Those moves made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GSK pursuing split as easing of COVID curbs aids earnings

    (Reuters) -Plans for GlaxoSmithKline to split in two are "well underway" it said on Wednesday after exceeding first-quarter earnings forecasts as an easing of COVID-19 curbs meant more clinic visits for critical treatments such as HIV and routine shots. GSK has fallen behind in the coronavirus vaccines race and its broader strategy has been under the microscope after a report that U.S. activist investor Elliott built up a significant stake. The British drugmaker said it would provide details on June 23 on its plan to separate next year into an over-the-counter products business and another for prescription medicines and vaccines.

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • U.S. Stocks Rise to All-Time High on Growth Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record high amid solid corporate earnings and confidence that the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative even as robust growth takes the world’s largest economy back to pre-pandemic levels.The S&P 500 rose after notching its first weekly decline since mid-March. Most of the main 11 industry groups gained, with energy and consumer-discretionary shares jumping the most. Small-cap stocks in the Russell 2000 outperformed the broader market. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered around its 50-day moving average. Copper, seen as a barometer of growth, surged to the highest in a decade.Investors this week will focus on corporate earnings and U.S. economic data even as the Fed primes them to expect no change to policy at their two-day meeting ending Wednesday. While emerging economies from India to Brazil are grappling with a Covid-19 surge or renewed curbs, the developed world is on a firmer recovery path with a faster pace of vaccination.“The Fed is going to likely reiterate their patient stance here,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “I’m anticipating that they acknowledge the recent strength we’ve seen in economic data but they will continue to highlight we are a ways away from achieving their goal of full employment. I think they’ll continue to assure markets that Fed policy is going to remain firmly dovish for some time.”Data on Thursday may show U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3% rate in the previous quarter. Other reports this week may show a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending. Recent indicators cemented economic optimism, with durable-goods orders rebounding in March and output at manufacturers and service providers reaching a record high in April.More than three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten analysts’ estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A slew of earnings from megacaps including Amazon Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. will be parsed this week as investors look for more clues on how companies are faring in the recovery.“We’re gearing up for a busy week on all fronts, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Big tech earnings, a look into Q1 GDP, and the Fed meeting could create catalysts for market moves. Though despite the strong earnings reports we’ve seen thus far, the market is really taking beats in stride amid already high valuations.”Fed to Taper Bond Buying in Fourth Quarter, Economists SayEuropean stocks advanced Monday, as gains for banks and travel companies offset losses for food companies and utilities. The dollar was little changed after initially falling to a two-month low. It was still on course for the biggest monthly drop this year.Oil retreated amid concern demand from India may fall after the nation reported a million new coronavirus cases in three days.World’s Biggest Covid Crisis Threatens Modi’s Grip on IndiaHere are some key events to watch this week:Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit Monday through April 27Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing TuesdayFed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the FOMC meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show robust 6% growth in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.2% to a record high as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.2%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2089The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3905The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 108.13 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.76%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $62 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,781 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yields Rise With Dollar as Fed, Biden Loom Large: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Longer-dated Treasury yields extended their advance and the dollar strengthened as investors awaited clues on the timing of stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve. U.S. stock-index futures slipped as Americans braced for President Joe Biden’s tax plans.The 10-year rate traded at a two-week high, extending a bounce-back from its 50-day moving average. Russell 2000 Index futures fell, while June contracts on the S&P 500 gauge were little changed. The dollar headed for its first back-to-back gain this month. Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent, jumped more than 5% in pre-market trading as analysts raised price targets for the stock after strong results.Global markets are searching for new catalysts with stocks trading near record highs. Traders may need further assurance that policy makers will overlook stronger economic data to keep rates ultra-low and bond purchases at pace. Amid looming tax increases, they can ill-afford any hint of tapering.“A lot of dovishness from the Fed was already priced in, which has weighed on U.S. yields and the dollar since the start of April despite the strong U.S. data,” strategists led by Jean-Francois Paren, global head of research at Credit Agricole SA in Montrouge, France, wrote in a note. “Even if the Fed is very likely to leave its monetary stance totally unchanged today, there is still a high bar for the Fed to surprise markets on the dovish side. This, in turn, may continue to support a rebound in the dollar and U.S. yields.”A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter. All these recovery signals are stoking speculation over when the Fed will start slowing its stimulus.While markets expect no change in the Fed’s policy or its message Wednesday, they seemed to be going into a wait-and-see mode before ruling out hawkish surprises. A rally in commodities including copper and wheat paused, while European stocks were little changed. “Repeated positive economic surprises mean that quantitative policy is a subject of interest,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said in an audio comment. “No one expects bond buying to end now, but there may be hints at it ending later this year.”Class A shares of Alphabet rallied in early New York trading after reporting a first-quarter revenue beat. Analysts at Barclays Plc raised their price target for the stock by 20%. Morgan Stanley increased theirs by 10%. Microsoft Corp., whose results beat expectations but failed to impress analysts, dropped 2.6%.Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging Covid-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 7:56 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.The euro fell 0.2% to $1.2072.The British pound sank 0.3% to $1.3875.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.484 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 108.88 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 1.63%.The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.18%.Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.22%.Britain’s 10-year yield gained four basis points to 0.819%.Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.098%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced 1% to $63.57 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.8% to $66.97 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,767.54 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.