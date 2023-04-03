U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.50
    -12.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,469.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,215.75
    -86.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.93
    +4.26 (+5.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.10
    -13.10 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1400
    +0.3430 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,786.96
    -625.80 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.31
    -6.90 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.89
    +108.41 (+0.39%)
     

Russia to form special division of Poseidon torpedo carriers - TASS

5
Reuters
·1 min read

April 3 (Reuters) - Russia plans to form a division of special-purpose submarines that will carry Poseidon nuclear-capable torpedoes as part of the country's Pacific Fleet by the end of 2024 or first half of 2025, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Russia said in January that it had produced the first set of the Poseidon torpedoes, four years after President Vladimir Putin announced the fundamentally new type of strategic nuclear weapon, confirming it would have its own nuclear power supply.

In late March, Russia said that the coastal infrastructure for the submarines that would carry the Poseidon torpedoes will be finished on the Kamchatka Peninsula, where Russia's Pacific Fleet's ballistic nuclear missile submarine base is located.

"The decision to form a division of special-purpose nuclear submarines in Kamchatka has been made," TASS cited an unidentified defence source as saying. "We are talking about December 2024 or the first half of 2025."

There are few confirmed details about the Poseidon in the public domain, but military analysts say it is essentially a cross between a torpedo and a drone which can be launched from a nuclear submarine.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • China's central bank calls for stronger defences against financial crisis

    China should accelerate legislation of the Financial Stability Law and improve other legal arrangements designed to prevent and dispose of financial risks, three officials from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) wrote in China Finance, a publication affiliated to the central bank. Financial authorities should strengthen supervision of financial institutions' date accuracy to prevent risks, the article said, saying if any enlightment should be drawn from the Silican Valley Bank crisis. China should also let the insurance deposit system play its full role, allowing the mechanism to deal with problematic banks in a swift and orderly manner, so as to effectively prevent systematic risks, said the authors, who are from PBOC's Financial Stability Bureau and the Deposit Insurance Corp.

  • Executives at US Navy shipbuilding contractor hit with accounting fraud charges

    The DOJ and SEC levied accounting fraud charges against three Alabama men for suppressing cost estimates and misleading investors at Navy shipbuilder Austal USA.

  • From fast food to autos, India's digitally connected users lure investors

    Vahia is one among India’s young and aspirational 1.4 billion population, whose propensity for online spending has attracted global companies and digital platforms. China saw a jump in consumption from 2006 when, as per World Bank data, its per capita gross domestic product (GDP) crossed $2,000. India crossed that threshold in 2021, according to the bank's latest available data, which could put it on a similar growth trajectory even though weak job growth and income inequalities in the country pose a risk to this outcome.

  • Ukraine war: China unlikely to be swayed by EU leaders but talks may be 'starting point'

    There is little chance China will change its position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine when European leaders visit Beijing this week, but the talks could be a "starting point" to find common ground, analysts say. The war in Ukraine is expected to be high on the agenda when French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. They are likely to again urge Beijing to use its sway with Moscow to bring an end to the conflict, t

  • South China Sea: Beijing pushes for code of conduct talks, pledges deeper Malaysia, Asean ties

    China has pushed for talks on a protocol to manage territorial disputes in the South China Sea while pledging to strengthen ties with Malaysia - one of the rival Southeast Asian claimants in the resource-rich waterway. It came as Chinese Premier Li Qiang met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing, where he highlighted the need for regional cooperation. Five bilateral memorandums of understanding were signed during Anwar's visit to Beijing, involving trade and economic relations, food

  • Dollar gains as inflation worries resurface after OPEC+ surprise

    The U.S. dollar started the week higher as fears over inflation resurfaced after a surprise announcement by major oil producers to cut production further, with traders wagering the Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates at its next meeting. The announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, comes after data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February after surging the prior month, with inflation showing some signs of cooling even as it remained elevated. "While receding broader contagion risks, positive developments in China and expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of the tightening cycle should keep sentiments broadly supported, the recent oil price gain due to the surprise production cut is a fresh risk to inflation," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC in Singapore.

  • China's Huawei partners with more automakers to produce Aito EVs

    China's Huawei Technologies is partnering with more legacy automakers to produce Aito-branded electric cars, the company's senior executive said on Saturday, in a move to expand its presence in the auto industry. Huawei will team up with Chery Automobile, BAIC Motor and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group in jointly developing and manufacturing Aito-branded vehicles, Richard Yu, Huawei's Smart Car CEO, said at the China EV 100 forum in Beijing. Huawei, which has already a partnership with Seres Group to make Aito cars, plans a series of models including SUVs, sedans and multipurpose vehicles under the Aito brand, Yu added.

  • Endeavor Group Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutThe ente

  • Marketmind: A holiday-thinned kickoff to Q2, and US jobs report

    A 13.6% year-over-year drop in South Korea's March exports, reported on Saturday, was not as steep as feared, given the slowdown in global growth and a prolonged semiconductor slump. Asia will awake to another important breaking news story: An OPEC+ surprise 1.16 million barrels per day output cut announced on Sunday, which could well send crude prices higher on Monday. Asia's data calendar across the rest of the week otherwise looks fairly tame and the main economic event for global markets will be U.S. payrolls data on Friday.

  • Biden’s Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Surprise Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once Co

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher.

  • Trump’s Indictment Is Just the Beginning

    Momentum investing is a powerful strategy in financial markets. If a stock exhibits an upward or downward trend, it often continues. Over the last 20 years, commodity trading advisors have leveraged computing power to turn this into a hugely profitable strategy called “trend following.”

  • The Return Of Trumponomics Could Reverse The US’s Economy’s Spiral Of Decline

    Will he be allowed to run while facing a potential trial? Can a former President be convicted? Could he somehow negotiate a plea bargain that gets him off the hook and, if not, will the former adult film star Stormy Daniels appear in the dock?

  • Jobs report ushers in a new quarter: What to watch this week

    The March jobs report will highlight the first week of the second quarter as investors look to build on gains from a stock market rally that kicked off 2023.

  • Benefit claimants ‘job ghosting’ employers with fake applications

    Unemployed workers are “job ghosting” companies with fake applications so they can continue to receive benefits, one of Britain's biggest employers has claimed.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutProminent money managers have