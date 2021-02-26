Russia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics 2021-2025
Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market in 2020 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.
The gift card industry in Russia has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Historically, the gift card market in Russia has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2016-2020. According to the publisher's Q4 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 13.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 6054.9 million in 2021.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Russia remains strong. The gift card industry in Russia is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 5357.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 9199.8 million by 2025.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Russia. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Russia
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
By Product Categories (13 Segments)
By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Russia
Gross Load Value
Transaction Value
Unused Value
Average Value Per Transaction
Transaction Volume
Average Value of Card Purchased
Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Russia
Retail Consumer
Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Russia
By Retail Consumer
By Retail Purchase Occasion
By Corporate Consumer
By Corporate Purchase Occasion
By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Russia
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Festivals & Special Celebration Days
Milestone Celebration
Self-Use
Other
Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Russia
Consumer Purchase Behaviour
Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Russia
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Employee Incentive
Sales Incentive
Consumer Incentive
By Scale of Business
Budget Allocation Trend for 2021
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Russia
Food & Beverage
Health, Wellness & Beauty
Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
Books & Media Products
Consumer Electronics
Restaurants & Bars
Toys, Kids, and Babies
Jewelry
Sporting Goods
Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
Travel
Entertainment & Gaming
Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Russia
Ecommerce & Department Stores
Restaurants & Bars
Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
Entertainment & Gaming
Specialty Stores
Health & Wellness
Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Russia
Gift Card Online Sales
Gift Card Offline Sales
1st Party Sales
3rd Party Sales
Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
Magnit OAO
X5 Retail Group NV
Auchan Group SA
Dixy Group OAO
Lenta OOO
M Video OAO
DNS Group
