Russia Isn’t Bothered to Recognize Bitcoin for Now, Says Justice Minister; What Drove his Decision?

Russia’s Minister of Justice, Alexander Konovalov, has indicated that it is unnecessary to give cryptocurrencies a legal definition at this point in time, according to the country’s state-owned news agency TASS.

In a meeting with Russian legislators, Konavalov argued that it would be unwise to define cryptocurrencies in their current state. Additionally, Konavalov said it was also premature to formalize legislation touching on cryptocurrencies in Russia.

As was reported by CCN mid last month, there are legislative efforts relating to cryptocurrencies and ICOs being undertaken by the Russian parliament.

Read the full story on CCN.com.