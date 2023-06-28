Russia Latest: Putin Seeks to Downplay Mutiny Leader Prigozhin

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to portray rebellious Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin as corrupt in an effort to undercut the mercenary chief’s claims of sympathy for the group.

The brief rebellion by Prigozhin is likely to bolster arguments in Washington from people seeking to enhance support for Ukraine’s war effort.

Putin Belittles Wagner Rebellion Leader the Kremlin Created (9:29 a.m.)

As Prigozhin arrived in Belarus in his private jet from St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Putin was detailing more than $3 billion he said Russia had paid for Wagner’s troops and for food supplied by Prigozhin’s catering company for the Russian army fighting in Ukraine.

“I hope that no one stole anything, or, let’s say, stole just a little, in the course of this work,” Putin told a group of soldiers at the Kremlin. “We will of course look into all this.”

Top General May Have Known of Prigozhin Plan, Report Says (4:05 a.m.)

A top Russian general who has been an ally of Prigozhin knew something of his plans for a rebellion, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous sources.

The newspaper said US officials were trying to determine whether the general, Sergei Surovikin, and other Russian military leaders supported Prigozhin’s move. The officials, according to the Times, think Prigozhin would not have acted unless he believed that he had powerful support.

Surovikin was replaced as commander of Russian forces in Ukraine in January after holding that post since October. Before that, he had been commander-in-chief of Russia’s aerospace forces and led operations in Syria.

Uprising Boosts Support for More US Arms to Ukraine (11:24 p.m.)

The 24-hour mutiny by mercenaries is likely to bolster those in Washington seeking to boost support for Ukraine’s war effort.

The failed rebellion by Prigozhin’s soldiers-for-hire against Russian government forces may spur bolder commitments from other NATO countries when their leaders gather next month in Vilnius, Lithuania, according to a person familiar with the Biden administration’s thinking.

