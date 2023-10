Barrons.com

The asset manager of Norway’s largest bank just made big changes in its U.S.-traded stock portfolio, including more than doubling a position in a maker of electric vehicles, and selling off tech names that had strong runs in the first three quarters of 2023. DNB Asset Management slashed investments in chip maker Intel (ticker: INTC), software firm Salesforce (CRM), and media and entertainment company Walt Disney (DIS), and materially raised an investment in Chinese EV maker NIO (NIO) in the third quarter. DNB sold 578,619 Intel shares to end the third quarter with 2.5 million shares of the chip maker.