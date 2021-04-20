U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,141.93
    -21.33 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,859.07
    -218.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,831.02
    -83.74 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.21
    -18.79 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.40
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.60
    +7.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.28 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5870
    -0.0140 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3969
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1740
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,712.12
    -951.36 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.02
    +23.61 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,900.07
    -100.01 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.38
    -584.99 (-1.97%)
     

Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

For over two decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has served as a collaborative research vessel for astronauts from around the world. Science experiments conducted on the permanently manned spacecraft are viewed as integral to future exploration and have even provided the foundation for breakthroughs here on Earth. More than a research lab, the ISS Program has been hailed as a post-Cold War diplomatic triumph for partners Russia and the US, which operate the spacecraft alongside Canada, Europe and Japan.

But now, geopolitics are threatening to put that work at risk. Russia is mulling the launch of its own orbital space station in 2025 as it debates withdrawing from the ISS Program to go it alone, reports the AFP. The country's space agency has reportedly started work on the station's first core module, according to a statement shared on Telegram by Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin. Moscow says its deliberations are based on the age of the ISS, but it's hard to ignore the impact of recent events on the ground. 

"When we make a decision we will start negotiations with our partners on forms and conditions of cooperation beyond 2024," Roscosmos told AFP in a statement. 

Russia lost controlling access to the ISS last year after SpaceX performed its first operational mission to the orbiting lab for NASA. Vladimir Putin has also warned that the US' decision to launch a Space Force suggests the White House views space as a "military theatre and plans to conduct operations there." Meanwhile, the Biden administration's criticism of Russia's treatment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny — and growing fears over a military conflict in Ukraine — have further ruptured relations between the two sides.

Russia also has a history of operating space laboratories. It previously built the Mir, a modular space station that was in orbit for 15 years and is reportedly working with China on a planned research station on the Moon.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk: Data recovered 'so far' shows Autopilot not enabled in Houston crash

    Tesla 'technoking' Elon Musk said that so far, data logs show a Model S that hit a tree in Texas this weekend did not have Autopilot enabled.

  • Amazon is opening a hair salon with an AR color bar

    Amazon is opening its first salon in east London to show off its augmented reality tech and beauty products.

  • VanMoof's PowerBank can boost its e-bikes' range by up to 62 miles

    VanMoof has launched a removable PowerBank for its S3 and X3 electric bikes, giving you a way to add a range between 28 and 62 miles.

  • Lego adds a Luigi set to its Super Mario collection

    Lego has added a Luigi set to its Super Mario Adventures kits, giving the video game plumber his due.

  • Venmo built crypto trading into its payments app

    PayPal-owned payments company Venmo is rolling out the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency to users.

  • Toyota's first electric vehicle will hit the road in 2022

    Toyota announced today it plans to sell around 70 different electric cars globally by the end of 2025, including 15 new fully electric models.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Mortal Kombat,' 'Shadow and Bone'

    This week 'Mortal Kombat' streams on HBO Max, MLB the Show crosses over to Xbox, and Netflix dives into sci-fi and fantasy.

  • Hackers stole driver's license numbers from Geico's website

    Geico has filed a data breach notice with the California attorney general’s office, admitting that fraudsters had stolen customers' driver's license numbers from its website.

  • Mercedes-Benz unveils the EQB, its first electric SUV for the US market

    Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQB, a compact electric SUV that will be the automaker's first electric SUV to go on sale in the US.

  • Manager of prominent Fin7 hacking group sentenced to 10 years in prison

    The manager of a hacking group known as Fin7 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in an international cybercrime operation that targeted US banks and retailers.

  • U.S. ambassador to Russia returning to Washington for ‘consultations’

    The news of John Sullivan’s travel plans comes after the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on Moscow.

  • NFL Prospect Trevor Lawrence Says He'll Donate $20K to Jacksonville Charities Ahead of 2021 Draft

    Trevor Lawrence told Jacksonville Jaguars fans on Sunday that he and wife Marissa "hope to be a part of your community soon"

  • Reddit reveals its version of Clubhouse's audio chat rooms

    AMAs could be about to get much more candid in Reddit Talk.

  • The pandemic may have permanently altered Apple’s path

    The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a more digital world, giving new life to Apple Inc.'s sleepier product categories and positioning the company to capitalize on improving spending if the economy rebounds in the next year.

  • Russia to decide whether to quit the International Space Station

    The International Space Station has its name for a reason. The orbiting laboratory has hosted astronauts from all over the globe during its many years in operation. As new hardware has been installed on the spacecraft, its capabilities have grown, and a great deal of science is carried out there. Over the years, the two main partners that keep the space station going are the United States (NASA) and Russia (Roscosmos). Now, one of those partners is weighing the heavy decision to back out. Hint: It's not NASA. As Russia's TASS news agency reports, Russian officials have decided that it's time for the country to decide on a pull-out of the International Space Station. The decision will reportedly be made after a technical inspection and survey of the spacecraft itself, some number crunching, and a risk assessment. Simply put, Russia no longer believes the space station is suitable for long-term research efforts, and as of 2025, it may no longer feel comfortable sending its scientists there. There seems to be at least a little bit of information getting lost in translation from the original Russian reports and what is being reported on some news sites. Some outlets are saying that Russia has already decided on leaving the station while others quote Russian officials as saying that they're still weighing the decision. Whatever the case, it's clear that Russia is no longer "all in" on the ISS and it blames that feeling on the technical status of the spacecraft itself. Russia has conducted risk assessments for the spacecraft in the recent past and some of the country's top specialists have predicted the "failure of numerous elements on board the ISS" after the year 2025. The country has already agreed to cooperate with NASA and its other partners on the ISS project through at least 2024, at which point it may decide that enough is enough. A statement from Roscosmos doesn't offer much assurance either way: “We have 2024 as an agreed time limit with our partners on the work of the ISS. After that, decisions will be made based on the technical condition of the station’s modules, which have mostly worn out their service life, as well as our plans to deploy a next-generation national orbital service station." It would be interesting to see what NASA would do if their main ISS partner decides to back out of the program in 2025. The spacecraft has spent over two decades in space, gradually growing as NASA and Russia expanded it, added more scientific equipment, and tested various modules for usability. Many new discoveries have been made during its time in space, but nobody would argue that it's the most modern machine orbiting Earth. Leaks have popped up repeatedly, especially on the Russian side of the spacecraft. Eventually, it'll need to be totally replaced, but nobody really knows when that will happen. For the time being, it's still the go-to for scientists needing to work in microgravity.

  • Facebook introduces new audio features to compete with Clubhouse

    Facebook will test several new audio features, including audio-only “rooms” for live chats, as well as “soundbites,” for sharing short voice messages, and a new podcasting feature.

  • Jalen Suggs announces he's going pro with an NFT

    With Suggs now heading to the NBA draft and expected to land somewhere among the top three picks, he’s auctioning off a commemorative NFT celebrating his semi-finals buzzer beater.

  • EA announces 'Apex Legends Mobile,' with regional betas starting this month

    It's completely separate from the PC and console versions of 'Apex Legends.'

  • Union says Amazon interfered with Alabama warehouse vote

    Amazon beat back a push to unionize in its Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center thanks to a surprisingly one-sided vote — nearly two-thirds of the facility’s workers chose not to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on April 9th. According to a list of objections filed with the National Labor Relations Board late Friday, however, the union argues Amazon won the vote because it “interfered” with the rights of its employees “to vote in a free and fair election; a right protected under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.”

  • Did You Miss Korn Ferry's (NYSE:KFY) Impressive 140% Share Price Gain?

    Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality...