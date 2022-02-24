U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.32
    -12.18 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,703.76
    -428.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,178.13
    +140.64 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.49
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.22
    +1.12 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1197
    -0.0111 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9340
    -0.0430 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    -0.0156 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4900
    +0.5100 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,449.38
    -1,410.29 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.12
    +37.98 (+4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia may be primed to hack America’s infrastructure

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MSFT
  • SWI

As Russian troops attack Ukraine, experts are warning that Vladimir Putin could also seize the opportunity to deploy Russia’s trove of cyberweapons to hack America’s infrastructure.

Russia is no stranger to launching cyberattacks against the U.S. or using third-party hackers to hit American interests. U.S. officials have previously accused Russia of infiltrating everything from American power plants to the Department of Defense.

And with tensions between the two nations skyrocketing, and U.S. sanctions against Russia looming, Putin could retaliate by launching powerful cyberattacks against the U.S. Such an attack could cut power to cities, shutter banks, and stop the flow of fuel, crippling whole swaths of the country.

“I'm quite nervous about what is going to happen,” former-Ambassador to the U.N. Social and Economic Council Sarah Mendelson told Yahoo Finance.

“I have said to people we should expect something, and we should not panic if we have a cyberattack,” added Mendelson, who serves as the head of Carnegie Mellon’s Heinz College in Washington, D.C.

Russia allegedly began waging cyberwarfare against Urkraine before its physical attack. Last week, the U.S. accused Russia of launching distributed denial of service or (DDOS) attacks against the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s website and two banks. And on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, a number of Ukrainian government websites were knocked offline.

While there’s been no confirmation that Russia caused the most recent outages, they came just days after Putin ordered Russian troops into two separatist controlled regions of Ukraine, which was formerly part of the Soviet Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in front of a computer while taking part in a remote electronic voting on the first day of a three-day parliamentary election at his residence outside Moscow, Russia September 17, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in front of a computer while taking part in a remote electronic voting on the first day of a three-day parliamentary election at his residence outside Moscow, Russia September 17, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

In the past, Putin considered Ukraine a bulwark against the rise of the U.S. and its NATO allies. But with Ukraine pivoting toward the West and seeking to join NATO, Putin is seemingly attempting to subsume Ukraine and bring it back into its sphere of influence.

Russia has launched devastating cyberattacks against Ukraine in the past including striking portions of its power grid in both 2015 and 2016. And in 2017, it launched NotPetya, a cyberweapon so powerful it not only destroyed computer systems across Ukraine, but also other parts of the world.

Russia has previously demonstrated its capability to wage cyberwar in the U.S. as well, whether through malware or disinformation campaigns during the lead-up to the 2016 and 2020 elections, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

And with the U.S. and its allies gearing up to hit Russia with harsh new sanctions, the U.S Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is warning Putin will ratchet up its disinformation campaigns.

“We need to be prepared for the potential of foreign influence operations to negatively impact various aspects of our critical infrastructure with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions,” CISA Director Jen Easterly said last week ahead of Russia’s invasion.

But Russia’s cyber assets extend further than manipulating Americans via social media. The country is also more than capable of penetrating U.S. infrastructure, and could easily hit American water supply systems, hospitals, or power plants.

“There have been some infrastructure-based attacks where [Russia has] been caught breaking into dams and power plants and things like that in the U.S.,” explained NYU Tandon School of Engineering professor Justin Cappos. “It's possible that they're in substantial parts of U.S. infrastructure, and are sort of dormant and have capabilities that they haven't gone and exercised.”

Russia has been launching cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure, including power plants, for years, probing security systems to find weaknesses. In 2020, a Russian-backed group launched an attack on internet network infrastructure company SolarWinds (SWI), giving hackers access to government organizations including the Department of Defense.

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2009, file photo shows the United States Chamber of Commerce building in Washington. The White House says a senior national security official is leading the U.S. response to a massive breach of government departments and private corporations discovered late last year. The announcement that the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emergency technology, Anne Neuberger, has been in charge of the response to the SolarWinds hack follows congressional criticism of the government effort so far as &#x00201c;disorganized.&#x00201d; (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
The SolarWinds hack hit the Commerce, Treasury, and Defenser Departments. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

The attack, which Microsoft (MSFT) President Brad Smith called one of the largest in history, likely impacted more than 18,000 SolarWinds customers. The malware, which was deployed by Russian agents to look like a normal software update for a piece of networking equipment, pin-balled across multiple organizations including the Treasury, Commerce, and Justice Departments.

The U.S. has responded in kind, implanting malware into Russia’s own systems in a move reminiscent of the Cold War.

“We've already seen a lot of attacks coming from Russia and independent crime groups that are based in Russia and tolerated by Russia over the past several years,” explained Katie Moussouris, founder and chief executive of Luta Security and former lead Microsoft senior security strategist.

“We do need to remain vigilant, because certainly if things are not going Putin's way, I can imagine that he's going to use whatever is available to him,” Moussouris said. “And we all know that the defenses across the United States and our partners and our allies in cybersecurity are not a perfect, impenetrable shield.”

According to Mendelson, if Russia launches a cyberattack against one of America’s NATO allies, the treaty’s mutual defense guarantee may force America to retaliate.

“[Putin] would like the United States to collapse,” she said. “He would like NATO to collapse. He would like the European Union to collapse. This is quite clear, and it's been clear for some time.”

While the physical attack on Ukraine unfolds, it would take just a few keystrokes for Russia to fire its cyber weapons at the U.S. And while it’s not the same as bullets and bombs, it could still be destructive enough to take out portions of the power grid, putting American lives at risk just the same.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of the large-cap biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up by a healthy 10.2% as of 10:58 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Moderna reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenue of $7.2 billion. Moderna's shares were down by a whopping 46% year to date prior to today's rally.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were sliding today as the Chinese tech giant posted its slowest growth in its publicly traded history. Alibaba stock was down 3.2% as of 10:57 a.m. ET after trading as low as 8.8% earlier in the session. Alibaba's customer base continued to grow as well, with the company adding 43 million customers in the quarter to reach a total of 1.28 billion.

  • Why Nvidia, Apple, and Fastly Stocks Are All Falling Today

    The stock market was reeling today as Russia began a widespread invasion of Ukraine. Conflict in Europe is sending oil prices surging and has caused a panic among many investors, some of whom are selling their shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY).

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Up on a Down Day

    The company expects to deliver between 300 and 500 battery-electric semi trucks to customers in 2022.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Are tech stocks now a screaming buy?

    Tech stocks continue to tank on geopolitical risk concerns. Is it time to back up the truck and buy?

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russian economy ‘can withstand’ being cut off from the rest of the world, strategist says

    DailyFX.com&nbsp;Senior Strategist&nbsp;Christopher Vecchio and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Elizabeth Braw join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine.

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • Why I'm Pounding the Table for Meta Platforms

    It looks like it's time to be greedy when others are fearful with the world's largest social media company

  • This Isn't a Buying Opportunity for Equities

    The scenes from Ukraine that I witnessed last night and early this morning were stunning. There will be someone on FinTV telling you that this is a buying opportunity. This is not a buying opportunity for equities.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • I’m 64 and took out student loans to get an MBA, but no one will hire me, maybe because of my age. What should I do about my student loans?

    Question: I need help with my student loan. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt? Answer: The good news is that if you have federal student loans, you have a couple options.

  • Why Russian Stocks Keep Crashing

    As Ukraine declared a state of emergency in response to Russia's deployment of troops, Russian stocks declined for a second straight day on Wednesday. Russian tech giant Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) are down 9.2%. Telecom titan Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) are down 9.5%.

  • Swallow your fear and prepare for a ‘relief rally,’ says analyst, as Russia invasion in Ukraine sparks stock-market maelstrom

    There's plenty of investor fear out there these days, but here's what investors are getting wrong about it, and how they can make it work for them, says U.S. investment analyst at eToro, Callie Cox.

  • Western Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Western allies see Kyiv, the Ukraine capital, poised to fall within hours to Russian forces. U.S. President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions on Russia as Western countries grappled with how to respond. That’s as fighting continues in Ukraine with Russian troops attacking from the north, south and east.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Adds to Russia Sanction