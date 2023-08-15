Russia raises interest rate to 12pc as economic woes deepen

rouble

Russia’s central bank has hiked interest rates to 12pc in an attempt to prop up the plunging rouble as Vladimir Putin ramps up war spending and energy revenues collapse.

The increase from 8.5pc to 12pc was announced after an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning, in a move the central bank said will help to cool inflationary pressures and “limit price stability risks”.

It is the second increase in a month and the biggest hike since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine when Russia hiked rates to 20pc to support the rouble.

Russia’s currency fell to a 16-month low earlier this week, slipping below 100 to the US dollar for the first time since March 2022.

The plunging currency reflects concerns over the health of Russia’s economy as military spending surges and energy revenues dwindle.

Liam Peach at Capital Economics said the rouble’s depreciation was a consequence of “many factors moving against Russia all at once,” adding: “Today’s rate hike will only temporarily slow the bleeding”.

Mr Peach said Western sanctions made it difficult for money to flow into Russia, which could help to prop up the currency.

He said there was little hope of the central bank trying to defend the rouble in foreign exchange markets by selling other currencies or gold.

The central bank warned the weaker currency – which makes imports more expensive – was “gaining momentum and inflation expectations are on the rise.”

In a statement, the central bank said: “Inflationary pressure is building up. As of August, the annual rate of inflation rose to 4.4pc while current price growth rates continue to increase.

“The risk of inflation’s deviation upwards from the target [of 4pc] in 2024 is substantial.”

Capital Economics believes Russian inflation will hit 7pc in 2024 and end next year above 5pc.

After a brief rally ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, the rouble weakened to 99.46 against the dollar.

Konstantin Sonin, a political economist at the University of Chicago said the “symbolic” hike would do little to reverse a 25pc slide in the value of the rouble against the dollar so far this year.

Defence spending now accounts for a third of Russia’s 2023 public expenditure – or around $100bn (£78.5bn).

Mr Sonin said: “The main pressure on the rouble comes from ever-increasing war spending. Deficits are widening, both because of the fall in revenues and increase in military spending.”

The Kremlin has been hit by a recent fall in oil and gas revenues, while Western sanctions have also had an increasing impact.

The rouble has lost 25pc of its value against the dollar this year as Russians continue to move their money abroad.

Central bank data published last month show a record $253bn has already been pulled out of Russia since the start of the war, with the bulk of the outflows last year.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, a currency strategist at Commerzbank, said: “The recent acceleration of rouble weakness might indicate that some cracks in the capital control might have emerged and, therefore, capital might be able to flee Russia at an increasing speed.”

Erik Meyersson, chief emerging market strategist at SEB in Stockholm, said the plunge in the currency reflected pressure from higher import costs.

This has reduced the country’s current account surplus – which measures the difference between money flowing in and out of a country – to almost zero. “Nobody wants to hold roubles,” said Mr Meyersson.

Russia’s economic woes have pushed the country’s budget deficit close to its 2023 target in just seven months.

The cost of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine has soared over the past year, transforming the $5.7bn budget surplus posted in the same period in 2022 into a yawning deficit.

The budget deficit is now equivalent to 1.8pc of gross domestic product (GDP), edging closer to its target of 2pc for the whole of this year.

Clemens Fuest, an economist at Goldman Sachs, said he doubted Russia’s budget deficit could be “contained” at 2pc in 2023.

He added: “While real expenditure growth had fallen to 5pc annually in June, the deficit target would require a sustained tightening of fiscal policy in the second half of 2023, a correction that seems unusual in a time of military conflict.”

