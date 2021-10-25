U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

Russia reports record-high daily COVID-19 infections

·1 min read

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 37,930 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.

The government's coronavirus taskforce reported 1,069 deaths related to the virus, six short of the record of 1,075 set on Saturday. Faced with worsening infection rates and frustrated by the slow take-up of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by its own population, authorities are introducing stricter measures this week to try to curb the spread of the pandemic.

President Vladimir Putin last week declared that Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 would be paid non-working days. From this Thursday, Moscow will introduce its tightest lockdown measures since June 2020, with only essential shops like supermarkets and pharmacies remaining open. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

  • The Latest: UN mission rebukes apparent coup in Sudan

    The United Nations Mission to Sudan has issued an emphatic rebuke of what it called an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine the northeast African nation’s fragile democratic transition. The first reports about a possible military takeover began trickling out of Sudan before dawn Monday. “The reported detentions of the prime minister, government officials and politicians are unacceptable,” said the recently formed U.N. political mission, which has a mandate to assist the country’s political transition and protect human rights.

  • Sudan's civilian leaders arrested amid coup reports

    It comes amid rising tensions between the country's military and civilian transitional authorities.

  • South Korea's leader vows final push for talks with North

    South Korea’s president said Monday he’ll keep striving to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue until the end of his term next May, after Pyongyang raised animosities with a resumption of provocative weapons tests. While launching a spate of newly developed weapons in recent weeks, North Korea has also slammed Washington and Seoul over what it calls hostility toward the North. Its actions indicate North Korea wants its rivals to ease economic sanctions against it and accept it as a legitimate nuclear state, experts say.

  • Hog, Apple Prices Jump in China as Market Tightens Before Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Live pig futures in China, the world’s biggest hog producer, surged by their daily limit to the strongest level in two months amid optimism over a seasonal increase in demand. Apple futures jumped to their highest in a year on concerns that cold weather may limit supplies.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Weal

  • Australia gives in-principle support for net zero by 2050

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday that a fifth National's party minister will join his Cabinet as part of deal to cement the junior coalition partner's support for a national target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050. The National party’s in-principle support for the target, which was decided on Sunday, is a breakthrough for Morrison, who wants to take a more ambitious plan to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions when he leaves on Thursday for a U.N. summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Morrison's Cabinet was considering the conditions.

  • Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

    "While not our base-case, such persistence would pose upside risk to our $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast," Goldman said in a research note dated Oct. 24. Tight global supply and strong demand have pushed oil prices to multi-year highs, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading at $84.38 a barrel and Brent crude futures at $86.26 by 0731 GMT on Monday. On China, Goldman said: "Despite the recent power cuts and impacts to industrial activity in China, oil demand is likely instead supported by switching to diesel powered generators and diesel engines in LNG trucks, as well as by a ramp up in coal production."

  • Colts defeat 49ers, 30-18: Here’s how Twitter reacted

    Here's how Twitter reacted to the Colts' 30-18 win over the 49ers.

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery for Tesla

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic unveiled on Monday a more advanced prototype battery that has five times the storage capacity of current ones, with the company's battery chief saying it will help deepen business ties with U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu unveiled the new battery for the first time, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) electric vehicle batteries. Panasonic this year established a test line in Japan to make the 4680 format (46 millimetres wide and 80 millimetres tall) battery cell that Tesla says will store more energy, halve battery costs and drive a 100-fold increase in battery production by 2030.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 25th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,000 levels would settle the markets.

  • Canada boosts U.S. natgas exports, drills more as global prices surge

    Demand has jumped for relatively cheap Canadian natural gas, driving exports to the United States to three-year highs and prompting producers in Canada to boost capital spending and drilling activity. Global natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs as world economies recover from last year's slowdown during the pandemic. Now, natural gas stockpiles in Europe are dangerously low and demand in Asia has been insatiable, so utilities around the world are competing for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

  • HSBC’s CEO Paints Bullish Outlook After Profit Beats Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc outlined a bullish outlook for the months ahead fueled by likely increases in interest rates and said it would soon kickoff a higher-than-expected share buyback. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    Facebook is back to trendline support, just in time for Monday’s post-market earnings report.

  • Copper’s Wild Week Throws Spotlight on Straining World Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the copper market has been caught in a tug of war between steadily shrinking supplies on one side, and an increasingly strained global economy on the other.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions Fro

  • Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazil Nickel and Copper Projects

    The South Africa-based miner confirmed the talks Monday, without disclosing the valuation under discussion, after The Wall Street Journal reported they were taking place. It would acquire Atlantic Nickel, which operates the Santa Rita mine, one of the world’s biggest open-pit nickel sulfide mines, and Mineracao Vale Verde, which is developing a copper-and-gold mine. Miners are racing to secure supplies of metals that will be needed to keep pace with rising demand for electric vehicles.

  • Brembo eyes startup deals as software takes bigger role in brakes

    Brembo could look at buying tech startups to boost the software content of its premium brakes, Chief Executive Daniele Schillaci said, as the Italian company unveiled its latest braking system. The company, whose customers include Ferrari, Tesla, and several Formula One teams, presented 'Sensify', a pioneering braking system that can operate independently on each of a vehicle's four wheels. Schillaci, an automotive industry veteran with previous stints at Nissan Motor and Toyota, said mechanics were still predominant in the Sensify system, compared with software content.

  • Saudi Arabia to Start Electric-Vehicle Push in Capital Riyadh

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said that at least 30% of cars in its capital would be electric by 2030, as the world’s biggest oil exporter seeks to reduce planet-warming emissions.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Sin

  • Faith In Mega Tech’s Growth Is On the Line This Earnings Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors still believe technology is the best place in the stock market to find reliable revenue and profit growth. That will be tested this week.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe five l

  • Successful test flights could lead to America's first supersonic passenger jet

    Ever since the last flight of the Concorde two decades ago, commercial airline passengers have been limited to subsonic speeds. Now, one Denver-based company hopes to build a plane that can fly at Mach 1.7, which is about twice the speed of the typical passenger jet. Barry Petersen has the details.

  • Petrol prices surge to new record high - live updates

    Tesco app and website down after hacking hit FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc as focus shifts to Budget The Dow finished last week 1.2pc higher at 35,677 points, the S&P 500 up 1.3pc to 4,545 points Roger Bootle: Steady Sunak already has his eye on the next election Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Low US Supply but Capped by COVID-Related Demand Concerns

    U.S. crude oil supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub dropped to a three-year low, according to the EIA, helping to underpin prices on Friday.